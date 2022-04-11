ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Harry Styles Blasts to No. U.K. No. 1 With ‘As It Was’

By Lars Brandle
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Harry Styles ’ comeback is complete, as his new song “As It Was” (Columbia) blasts to No. 1 on the U.K. chart .

“As It Was” flies to the top of the Official U.K. Singles Chart with 94,000 chart sales, the OCC reports, for the biggest opening week of any single so far this year.

During the chart week, the song amassed 10.5 million streams, the biggest volume of any track this year in the U.K. It’s also the most-downloaded song of the week, the charts compiler confirms.

“As It Was” is the former One Direction singer’s second solo No. 1, after 2017’s “Sign Of The Times,” and it’s the first track lifted from his forthcoming third studio album, Harry’s House , due out May 20 .

With his fast start, Styles ends Dave’s chart reign at four weeks with “Starlight” (Neighbourhood Recordings), which dips 1-2, while Aitch and Ashanti’s “Baby” (Capitol) slips 2-3.

Meanwhile, Cat Burns ’ viral breakthrough number “Go” holds at No. 6 (RCA/Since 93), its peak position, while Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran’s “Bam Bam” (Asylum/Capitol) stays at No. 10, also its equal high.

The next highest new entry belongs to U.S. rapper Lil Tjay, whose “In My Head” (Columbia) starts at No. 18, for his fourth U.K. Top 40 appearance.

Finally, Shawn Mendes’s breakup song “When You’re Gone” (EMI) gives the Canadian pop star reason to be happy. It’s new at No. 32, for Mendes’ 12th U.K. Top 40 hit.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue

Harry Styles’s New Album Cover Ushers In A Delicate Style Era

Harry Styles is back! Over the past few weeks, eagle-eyed fans have been speculating that the musician, actor, and all-round heartthrob was planning an imminent return, after spotting Styles following a number of mysterious social media accounts titled “You Are Home.” It turns out all the rumours are true. Styles will be releasing his third album, the follow-up to 2019’s critically-acclaimed and Grammy-winning Fine Line, on 20 May, titled simply: Harry’s Home.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NYLON

Harry Styles Announces Third Solo Album, 'Harry's House'

Drop everything, a new Harry Styles era is upon us. The Grammy Award-winning artist just announced the arrival of his newest album, Harry's House — his third solo studio album to date. Though Styles is still in the middle of his Love on Tour concert series, it appears he’s...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Michael Bublé
Person
Ashanti
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Lil Tjay
Person
Shawn Mendes
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray Gets Support From The Game, Tory Lanez After Benzino Laughs At 1st Week Sales: Report

The celebratory release of Coi Leray's debut album Trendsetter is still being felt by the rapper's fans. Leray provided an introductory effort stacked with industry favorites as features, and she even included a few tracks that helped her become a viral success. Today (April 13), DJ Akademiks tweeted that Trendsetter was "on pace to sell 11K first week," and instead of being supportive, this prompted Benzino to reportedly tease his daughter.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Hot Chili Peppers#Blasts#Columbia#Occ#Neighbourhood Recordings#Capitol#Rca#Canadian
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Cats
Rolling Stone

Harry Styles’ Next Album Is Coming This Spring

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles has announced his next album, Harry’s House, set to arrive May 20. The pop star shared a short teaser for the album, which boasts a snippet of instrumental music and begins with a kinetic montage of everyday life and footage from Styles’ live shows. The clip ends with Styles walking onto an empty stage as the facade of a house rises up behind him. Styles appeared to begin teasing the new album online late last week. The campaign began with a strange website, YouAreHome.co, that featured just the image of a door that would open...
MUSIC
Billboard

Here Are the Answers to the Latest Billboard x VersusGame Matchups: Harry Styles, Latto & More

Click here to read the full article. Last week’s Billboard and VersusGame matchups challenging your chart-predicting prowess featured Harry Styles‘ new single “As It Was,” Latto‘s “Big Energy” and Doja Cat‘s “Woman.” Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes. Billboard is hosting bi-weekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. VersusGame data shows that fans have predicted correct chart outcomes nearly...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Pamela Anderson wows in bodysuit and fishnet tights for Broadway debut

Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago. The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Couple Will Return To The UK If Allowed To Film Netflix Documentary, Royal Biographer Angela Levin Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Europe for the Invictus Games. It's their first trip to Europe together after they stepped back from their royal duties. A royal biographer claimed that the couple might return to his home country on one condition — if allowed to bring cameras for a Netflix documentary.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

The Ledger: For Streamers, Does Catalog Size Matter?

The Ledger is a weekly newsletter about the economics of the music business sent to Billboard Pro subscribers. An abbreviated version of the newsletter is published online. If millions of songs are uploaded to streaming services yearly and no one listens, do they make a sound?. Yes and no. Someone...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Where In the World Is Harry Styles? ‘As It Was’ Blankets Billboard’s Hits of the World Charts

As previously reported, Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” bounds in atop the April 16-dated Billboard Hot 100, Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. It’s the ninth song to complete the opening-week trifecta since the global charts launched in September 2020, but the first to do so since Billboard‘s Hits of the World charts premiered in February.
MUSIC
Billboard

Flume Takes us Out of This World In ‘Sirens’ Music Video: Watch

Click here to read the full article. It’s full-speed ahead for Flume. The Australian electronic music master is about to hit the road, and he’s gearing up for Palaces, his third studio album. But first, he unveils the music video for “Sirens,” the second release from it. Directed by Daniel Askill (Sia, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney), the “Sirens” video reaches deep into dreamland.  Askill keeps the camera trained on vocalist-turned-siren Caroline Polachek, who drops in from the heavens to check on Flume, who’s out of sorts on a fantasy island. Once again, the producer is kitted-out in his motorbike leathers and...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

940
Followers
1K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy