ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Officers Arrest a 17-Year-Old Male Juvenile in Possession of a Firearm in Roxbury

By Boston Police
bpdnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt about 2:43 PM, on Sunday, April 10, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force made an on-site firearm arrest of a 17-year-old male while in the area...

bpdnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS DFW

17-Year-Old Arrested For Weekend Murder In Denton

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton Police arrested Anshawn Phiffer, 17, early Monday morning in connection to a murder on Saturday, March 19 in the 1300 block of W. Oak Street. He is in the Denton Jail with bond set at $1 million. Anshawn Phiffer (credit: Denton Police) Police said around 2:10 a.m. Saturday, officers on patrol heard several shots coming from the area of Fry Street. The officers ran toward the sound of the gunfire where witnesses directed them to the shooting scene. The victim, Curtis Stevenson, 24, was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. No details have been released on a motive or whether or not the suspect and victim knew each other. Denton Police said after detectives reviewed video surveillance, interviewed witnesses, reviewed anonymous tips, and collected evidence, they identified Phiffer as the murder suspect. On Monday at approximately 2:50 a.m. Phiffer was taken into custody in Dallas by the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force. “We would like to extend thanks to all the witnesses and anonymous callers who provided our detectives with crucial information,” Denton Police said in a news release.
DENTON, TX
kpic

Police: Roseburg man arrested on felony possession of 29 firearms, drug charges

On Monday, March 14, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested 51-year-old Joseph Barbero of Roseburg. As part of an ongoing investigation, detectives initiated a traffic stop on Barbero at Harvard Avenue and Umpqua Street in Roseburg. After obtaining a search warrant on Barbero's vehicle, detectives found approximately...
ROSEBURG, OR
WCVB

Officials identify 20-year-old shot, killed near Lynn English High School

LYNN, Mass. — Authorities have identified the young man from Massachusetts who was shot and killed over the weekend near Lynn English High School. Police responded to the report of gunshots in the area behind the school at approximately 12:50 a.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to Salem Hospital, where he died of his injuries.
LYNN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roxbury, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
NECN

Man Charged With Stabbing His Mother to Death in Boston

A 23-year-old man was arraigned Thursday morning from his hospital bed at Boston Medical Center in connection to his mother's stabbing death earlier this week. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, Najee Herbert allegedly fatally stabbed his mom -- 58-year-old Donna Lamb -- inside her Boston apartment on Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Juvenile Court
UPI News

Boston bouncer charged with murder in fatal stabbing of former Marine

March 21 (UPI) -- A Boston bouncer was arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old former Marine over the weekend, police announced Monday. Alvaro Larrama, 38, was charged with murder in the death of Daniel Martinez at the Sons of Boston Bar where Larrama worked as a bouncer during St. Patrick's Day festivities on Saturday.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Boston

No Bail For Man Charged With Killing Nephew At Medford Courthouse As New Details Of Relationship Emerge

SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Chenghai Xue, the man charged with killing his nephew in a courthouse parking lot, was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Friday. Xue, 44, was in tears as he pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in Somerville District Court, a day after prosecutors said he ran down 23-year-old Cong Wang with his car and then shot him to death outside Cambridge District Court in Medford. Xue was at the courthouse Thursday to get an extension of a restraining order against his nephew. According to court documents released Friday, Xue’s wife and nephew started a romantic relationship in...
MEDFORD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Framingham Man Arrested After Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on a drunk driving charge after a crash on Thursday morning. Officers responded to a motor vehicle accident at 12:58 a.m. Police arrested Gabriel Casado Jr., 30, of 67 Beaver Terrace Circle of Framingham he was charged with operating a motor...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

Brockton Dealer Gets Prison Time for Massive Drug Operation

BROCKTON — A Brockton man with prior convictions will spend nearly a decade in prison after he was sentenced yesterday for his role in a massive drug trafficking operation in Southeastern Massachusetts. The U.S. Attorney's Office said 35-year-old Jermaine Gonsalves was sentenced to nine and a half years in...
BROCKTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Man shot outside Providence gentleman’s club dies

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man who was shot outside of gentleman’s club in Providence last week has died. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Angelo Gomez, was shot multiple times outside of Wonderland Gentlemen’s Club on Allen’s Ave. just before midnight on April 1. Security employees told police that there was an argument between two […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Police: Man tried to pull boy into car

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police arrested a man for an attempted kidnapping in the city on Friday. The incident happened in the area of Plainfield Street and Rye Street. Commander Thomas Verdi told 12 News, witnesses said the suspect approached a group of kids who were selling candy and tried to pull a 13-year-old […]
BBC

Gwynedd: 13-year-old arrested after assaulting police officer

A 13-year-old has been arrested for assaulting a police officer. North Wales Police officers attended a medical emergency after a male was found with head injuries in Penygroes, Gwynedd, at 19:45 GMT on 22 March. As the officers administered first aid, they were approached by a large group of people...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NECN

Man Dead After Shooting at Roxbury Park — Right Near School

A man was killed Monday evening in a daylight shooting at a park right near a school in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. Boston police received a call around 5:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the area of 27 Keegan Street. Officers responding to Orchard Park found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, Boston Police Deputy Supt. Felipe Colon said.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy