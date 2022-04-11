ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan's chief justice tests positive for COVID-19

 3 days ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The leader of the Michigan Supreme Court says she tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing cold-like symptoms.

Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack said in a statement that she was tested Saturday and had notified the court’s other justices and other close contacts.

McCormack says she is fully vaccinated and has had two booster shots. Court spokesman John Nevin said he knew of no current illnesses among the six other justices and that McCormack planned to follow COVID-19 quarantine guidelines.

McCormack has been a justice on Michigan’s highest court since 2013 and became the chief justice in 2019.

