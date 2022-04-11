SCORES 4-10-22; Yankees, Mets drop first game of the season

Burrell baseball coach Mark Spohn wanted to get a message across to his players after a hard-to-believe 1-0 loss to rival Valley last Friday. The Bucs didn’t allow a hit – or allowed one hit, depending on the scorekeeper – and a ball didn’t leave the infield. Valley scored one run in the sixth inning when Ben Aftanas reached on an error, stole second base, advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Tyler Danko’s groundout.

