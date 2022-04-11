ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, NY

SCORES 4-10-22; Yankees, Mets drop first game of the season

By Talha Rao
WKTV
 3 days ago

Hamilton 13, Amherst 3 (Game 1) Hamilton 7, Amherst...

www.wktv.com

Tribune-Review

Burrell baseball’s focus in tough section race: ‘Just compete’

Burrell baseball coach Mark Spohn wanted to get a message across to his players after a hard-to-believe 1-0 loss to rival Valley last Friday. The Bucs didn’t allow a hit – or allowed one hit, depending on the scorekeeper – and a ball didn’t leave the infield. Valley scored one run in the sixth inning when Ben Aftanas reached on an error, stole second base, advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Tyler Danko’s groundout.
WKTV

Comets clinch spot in 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs

The Utica Comets have clinched a spot in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs, the organization's first postseason appearance since the 2017-18 season. The Utica Comets have clinched a spot in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs, the organization's first postseason appearance since the 2017-18 season.
UTICA, NY

