Rockies' Elias Diaz: Blasts first homer of 2022

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO