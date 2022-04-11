ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Blue Jays' Matt Chapman: Hits first homer as Blue Jay

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Chapman went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's loss to the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Goes deep in win

Pederson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 13-2 triumph against the Padres on Tuesday. Pederson singled in the second and tacked on a solo home run in the eighth off San Diego outfielder Wil Myers. The long ball was the 29-year-old's first as a Giant and he should see regular playing time against right-handed pitchers as he's started all four games against them thus far.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: Lands on injured list

Fletcher was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left hip strain. Fletcher exited Monday's game against the Marlins and will be sidelined for at least the next 10 days after being diagnosis with a strain. It's unclear how long the 27-year-old will be out, but he'll be eligible to be activated for the April 22 game versus Baltimore. Tyler Wade and Jack Mayfield should see most of the action at shortstop in his absence, which could also result in more playing time at the keystone for Matt Duffy. However, Andrew Velazquez will start at shortstop Tuesday after being promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Adams: Exits with injury

Adams was removed from Tuesday's game against the Giants with an apparent injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Adams delivered 1.1 scoreless frames out of the bullpen before leaving the field with the training staff during the fifth inning. The specifics of the issue are unclear, and the 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Dusten Knight: Cast off 40-man roster

The Rays designated Knight for assignment Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. One day after the Rays selected his contract from Triple-A Durham, Knight will be move off the 40-man roster in exchange for another Durham reliever in Phoenix Sanders, who was called up in a corresponding move. Knight made his Rays debut in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Athletics, giving up an earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out three across 2.1 innings.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Blake Snell: Slated to land on IL

Snell (groin) will be placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Snell was scratched from his scheduled start against the Diamondbacks on Sunday due to groin tightness. Although the southpaw said that the issue is "way more minor" than the groin injury that forced him to miss time late in the 2022 season, he'll still be forced to spend time on the 10-day IL. The move will likely be backdated by a few days, but it's not yet clear when Snell will be able to return to game action.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Heliot Ramos: Heading back to Triple-A

Ramos was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento following Wednesday's win against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ramos went 2-for-3 with a run scored in his major-league debut Sunday, but he'll now head back to the minors after coming off the bench the past couple days. The Giants have plenty of options in the outfield, so it's not a major surprise the 22-year-old will go back to Triple-A to receive more regular playing time. Ramos will be a strong candidate to rejoin the big-league club later in the season when more outfield depth is needed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Sitting for first time

Rodriguez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. After Jarred Kelenic received a day off in Monday's series finale in Minnesota, Rodriguez will take a seat for the first time this season as the Mariners kick off a three-game set in Chicago. The 21-year-old came away with his first career stolen base in Monday's 4-0 loss, but he's otherwise had a rough introduction to the majors. Through four games, Rodriguez has gone 1-for-14 with one walk against seven strikeouts.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Jean Segura: Leaves game after HBP

Segura was removed from Wednesday's game against the Mets in the bottom of the sixth inning after being hit by a pitch on his left arm, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Segura went 1-for-2 with a strikeout to begin Wednesday's matchup, but he was replaced by a pinch runner after being hit by a pitch. If the 32-year-old is forced to miss additional time, Johan Camargo and Alec Bohm should see an uptick in at-bats.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Daniel Bard: Blows save chance

Bard (1-0) allowed a solo home run in the ninth inning to blow the save, though he also was awarded a win, Monday against Texas. Bard entered the game in the ninth inning with a one-run lead. He retired the first two batters he faced but allowed a pinch-hit solo home run to Willie Calhoun to blow his first save of the season. The Colorado offense picked him up one inning later, so Bard did manage to secure a win despite the stumble. Though early, Bard has been used in each of the Rockies' save situations to this point in the campaign, so he appears to be the preferred closer.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Out of Tuesday's lineup

Profar is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Giants. Profar has started four of the first five games of the season and is 5-for-14 with two homers, three walks, seven RBI and two runs, but he'll take a seat for Tuesday's contest. Matt Beaty will man left field for the Friars.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Won't start Wednesday

Tucker is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs. Tucker will take a seat for the second time in the Pirates' five games to open the season while Hoy Park picks up a start in right field. At least until Pittsburgh returns Anthony Alford (wrist) from the injured list, Tucker should have a clear path to a near-everyday role, but he's not provided much fantasy value at the moment. Over his three starts, Tucker has gone hitless in 10 at-bats.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Josh Harrison: Set to sit Thursday

Manager Tony La Russa said Harrison (back) will be held out of the lineup Thursday against the Mariners, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Harrison was pulled from Wednesday's contest due to lower-back stiffness and will sit out Thursday, though La Russa also indicated he could be convinced to include the veteran infielder in the starting nine. Regardless, it doesn't appear to be a serious injury for Harrison, and he should rejoin the lineup within a couple days if he is indeed out Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Not starting Thursday

Dickerson isn't starting Thursday's game against the Brewers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Even though right-hander Brandon Woodruff is on the mound for the Brewers on Thursday, Dickerson will take a seat after going 1-for-8 with an RBI and two strikeouts in his first two appearances of the season. Albert Pujols will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Phillies' Connor Brogdon: Sent to Triple-A

Brogdon was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Brogdon surrendered two runs over two-thirds of an inning during Wednesday's loss, and he'll head down to the minors in favor of a fresh arm. He had a 3.43 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 50:18 K:BB over 57.2 innings for Philadelphia last season and is likely to rejoin the big-league club before too long.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Drilled by comebacker in start

Fried was removed midway through the sixth inning of his start Wednesday against the Nationals, shortly after being struck in the right leg by a Nelson Cruz comebacker to the mound, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. He covered 5.1 frames in the outing and gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out four.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Astros' Martin Maldonado: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Maldonado is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks. Maldonado is 0-for-9 with three walks and two runs through his first three appearances of the season and will head to the bench Tuesday. Jason Castro will start behind the plate in his place.
HOUSTON, TX

