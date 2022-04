Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry could return to full practice this week as he recovers from a sprained ligament and a bone bruise in his left foot. Coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday that Curry is "day-to-day" but won't suit up for the Warriors in the postseason until after he has scrimmaged. The team is next expected to scrimmage on Thursday. Curry has been doing individual work on the court in recent days.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO