Brie Larson and her hairstylist Bryce Scarlett hit the red carpet at The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Beverly Hills

Brie Larson wrapped up their weekend by attending The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards with hairstylist Bryce Scarlett

The 32-year-old actress hit the red carpet with Scarlett at the event, held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

The Captain Marvel star joined her personal hairstylist - whose other clients include stars such as Margot Robbie, Natalie Portman and Gigi Hadid - as he was honored as Hair Stylist of the Year, with Larson presenting the award.

Brie and Bryce: Brie Larson wrapped up their weekend by attending The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards with hairstylist Bryce Scarlett

Larson hit the red carpet in a glittering spaghetti strap Celine gown that fell to the floor for her Sunday night look.

She accessorized with diamond earrings and a number of rings as she hit the red carpet with her hairstylist.

Scarlett opted for a slightly-unbuttoned white dress shirt under a tan suit coat, brown belt dark blue pants and brown loafers.

Brie's look: Larson hit the red carpet in a glittering spaghetti strap gown that feel to the floor for her Sunday night look

Her appearance comes a day after Vin Diesel announced on Instagram that Larson will join Fast 10.

'Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self “ that’s captain Marvel”. Clearly there is love and laughter in this image,' Diesel began.

'What you don’t see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology,' he added.

Announcement: Her appearance comes a day after Vin Diesel announced on Instagram that Larson will join Fast 10.

'Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie,' he concluded.

Larson also shared the same image of her and Diesel on her Instagram Sunday, stating, 'Excited doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel about joining the Fast family.

'Thank you for welcoming me in with so much kindness and excitement, @vindiesel,' she concluded.

Excited: Larson also shared the same image of her and Diesel on her Instagram Sunday, stating, 'Excited doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel about joining the Fast family

Larson recently wrapped production on her highly-anticipated Captain Marvel sequel dubbed The Marvels.

She'll be joined by returning Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, who stars in the Disney Plus series Ms. Marvel, debuting June 8.

The actress is also attached to star in the upcoming TV series Lessons in Chemistry.

Wrapped: Larson recently wrapped production on her highly-anticipated Captain Marvel sequel dubbed The Marvels

Daily Front Row Fashion Awards 2022 HONOREES

Brandon Maxwell - Designer Of The Year

Paris Hilton - Fashion Entrepreneur

Russell James - Lifetime Achievement

Elizabeth Stewart - Fashion Visionary

Barbie - Fashion Influencer

Maeve Reilly - Style Curator Award

Bryce Scarlett - Hair Artist Of The Year

Adam Ballheim - Music Stylist Of The Year

