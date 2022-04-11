SportsWorks - 4-10-22 -- Dan talks Tigers, Pistons & Masters with Will Burchfield and Bob Wojnowski

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
A crazy NFL offseason could get even crazier come draft day. Per uStadium, “Multiple league sources say they would not be surprised at all if one of the big 4 WRs (AJ, DK, Deebo, Terry) are traded by/on draft weekend.”. If any of those four receivers were to be...
Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
The Philadelphia Eagles aren’t exactly a quarterback-needy team this year, as they still kicking the tires on Jalen Hurts. However, that’s not stopping them from getting a closer look at a signal-caller who could be a first-round target for the team, with Ole Miss product Matt Corral landing in Philly Wednesday for a visit with the team.
Michael Jordan has been an owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2006, back when they were still the Bobcats. He’s been the team’s majority owner since 2010. During that time, his franchise has struggled to produce in the postseason. The Bobcats/Hornets lost first-round series in 2010, 2014 and 2016, and last night Charlotte was eliminated in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.
College basketball’s third-leading scorer has announced his transfer decision. Detroit guard Antoine Davis, who finished third in the country in scoring last season, announced on Thursday that he’s entering the transfer portal. Davis is one of the best scorers in the sport right now. He’s averaging 24.6 points...
Down 6-4 to the Toronto Blue Jays in the bottom of the ninth inning, the New York Yankees needed a baserunner to start a rally on Wednesday night. That prompted Anthony Rizzo to bunt against the shift. Though he already hit his third home run of the young season during...
One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
LSU strolled into Fayetteville, Arkansas, to face the No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks coming off of a 4-0 week last week, and the question everyone had on their minds was whether the Tigers could keep it rolling. Ma'Khail Hilliard got the start on the mound for LSU in game one and...
The Los Angeles Lakers sank like a rock this season with a roster full of 30-something former All-Stars. Now their solution may be to [checks notes] bring in another 30-something former All-Star. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported this week that Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward might be interested in a...
SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Joe Musgrove pitched 6 2/3 brilliant innings for his hometown Padres against defending World Series champion Atlanta, Manny Machado homered and tied his career high with five hits, and rookie C.J. Abrams hit his first homer for San Diego, which routed the Braves 12-1 in its home opener Thursday night.
