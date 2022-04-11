ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food trucks replace dine-in restaurants

By Jack Kane
 3 days ago

Source of the Spring

Beltway Bistro Food Truck to Reopen

Beltway Bistro will soon reopen, several months after the food truck was stolen in Silver Spring and later found completely stripped in Charles County. “It’s been a long road back and I’m happy to say we are opening for business!”, owner James Turner announced yesterday on Facebook. “For the moment the food truck can operate in Montgomery County. Still working on clearance in neighboring counties. We will keep you updated on our progress.”
Alton sets food truck rules

ALTON - Aldermen on Wednesday adopted ordinances regulating food trucks, vendors and parks. Alton's new food truck park, Flock, has announced it will open in early May at 210 Ridge St. between Broadway and Landmarks Boulevard adjacent to the Jacoby Arts Center. Flock will be operated by Laura and Matt Windisch; the site will initially host up to six food trucks at any given time for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday. Sunday's hours and menu will focus on brunch. Alton Mayor David Goins said the park will be a great addition to the city. "It will really clean up our front door of downtown for people coming of the bridge," he said. "It will be a nice place for people to gather."
Talk show host Jimmy Fallon mocks KFC Australia as the fast food giant launches a 'fine dining' restaurant Down Under - including a world-first 11-course degustation meal

The terms 'KFC' and 'fine dining' don't often get said in the same sentence. But the Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise has announced plans for an upmarket restaurant experience in Australia. The amusing news didn't escape the attention of American talk show host Jimmy Fallon, who couldn't help but mock the...
Sandwich Savvy Food Truck the Dining Car Puts Down Roots in Newton Highlands

After more than a decade serving globe-trotting sandwiches on fluffy fresh bread from a food truck, the Dining Car has laid down permanent roots in Newton Highlands. Boston’s go-to for sandwiches, crispy fried cauliflower, and full-service catering opened its doors as the Dining Car Cafe and Market on Tuesday, March 15, in the former Bread and Chocolate space at 4 Hartford Street.
Virtual Dining Concepts Brings Creative Twist To Delivery-Only Restaurant Profits

The pandemic has dramatically changed how our restaurant patrons dine. With that has come a wave of a new virtual dining experiences that are transforming the industry. These virtual experiences are a unique way to bring new or existing restaurant brands to life. The ghost kitchen concept has emerged as a vibrant and cost-effective way to make the experience real.
Dine LA Returns Next Month With a Bunch of New Restaurant Deals

Dine LA returns to Los Angeles this spring, with a two-week run starting April 1. The ongoing dining series offers eaters a chance to check out places that they may not have otherwise enjoyed, usually with a robust and reduced-price menu in town. That might mean a night of extraordinary service and multiple courses at Fanny’s at the Academy Museum, an overview of some staple dishes at Downtown’s Loam at the Ace Hotel, or a night on the patio at Firefly in the Valley. Expect more menus and prices to be announced in the coming days.
