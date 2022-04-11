Wildcats land pledge from 3-star Wichita tight end
Wichita tight end Will Anciaux announced his commitment to Kansas State Sunday night on Twitter.
The Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School star broke a three month commitment drought for K-State, picking the Wildcats over offers from Iowa State, Nebraska, Michigan State, Kansas, California and Liberty.
The 6-foot-6, 220-pound prospect announced his commitment with a video montage of photos from a campus visit and footage of past Wildcat tight ends along with a short message reading: “Blessed and grateful to announce my commitment to play football at Kansas State University #Committed #StayingHome #EMAW23”
Anciaux caught 20 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns while helping lead the Crusaders to a 10-2 mark last season.
He is one of several high-profile in-state prospects for the 2023 class in the Wichita-area that the Wildcats are pursuing including Derby’s Dylan Edwards and Maize’s Avery Johnson.
K-State now has two commitments for 2023 including Piper High offensive lineman Camden Beebe, the younger brother of junior Wildcat offensive lineman Cooper Beebe.
