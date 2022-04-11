ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildcats land pledge from 3-star Wichita tight end

By Tim Everson teverson@themercury.com
The Manhattan Mercury
 3 days ago
Kapaun Mt. Carmel's Will Anciaux stands in front of Bill Snyder Family Stadium following a campus visit in June. Anciaux became the second commit for the Class of 2023 Sunday night.  Courtesy photo

Wichita tight end Will Anciaux announced his commitment to Kansas State Sunday night on Twitter.

The Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School star broke a three month commitment drought for K-State, picking the Wildcats over offers from Iowa State, Nebraska, Michigan State, Kansas, California and Liberty.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound prospect announced his commitment with a video montage of photos from a campus visit and footage of past Wildcat tight ends along with a short message reading: “Blessed and grateful to announce my commitment to play football at Kansas State University #Committed #StayingHome #EMAW23”

Anciaux caught 20 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns while helping lead the Crusaders to a 10-2 mark last season.

He is one of several high-profile in-state prospects for the 2023 class in the Wichita-area that the Wildcats are pursuing including Derby’s Dylan Edwards and Maize’s Avery Johnson.

K-State now has two commitments for 2023 including Piper High offensive lineman Camden Beebe, the younger brother of junior Wildcat offensive lineman Cooper Beebe.

The Manhattan Mercury

