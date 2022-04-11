RYAN GETZLAF RIPS REF'S HEAD OFF AFTER FACEOFF VIOLATION (VIDEO)

After yesterday's dust up between the Minnesota Wild & Edmonton Oilers, Ryan Hartman stuck his middle finger, a universal sign for f--- y---, at Evander Kane. Now, most people have a negative view of Kane because of years of antics both on & off the ice. The video for the scuffle can be found here:
Ryan Getzlaf is going out on his own terms. Last week, the Anaheim Ducks’ longtime captain announced that he will be retiring at the end of the 2021-22 season. He has been in and out of the lineup due to a myriad of injuries and it’s clear that he’s already thinking about life after hockey.
Note to self: don't celebrate a goal with Sean Avery around. The former NHL pest was at a beer league or pickup game recently and posted a video where he takes out an opponent from behind by putting his stick into the back of his knee. The guy had just scored a goal and was apparently too proud of his effort for Avery's liking. Avery slowly and methodically chases the guy up the ice while his back is turned and digs the blade of his stick into the back of the guy's knee while he's skating, causing him to fall. Avery will likely never change from the shit disturber he always was during his pro career, even when he's is a meaningless game.
Long-time NHL defenseman Chris Pronger recently set up a Twitter account, and he has been trying his best to be informative to both players and fans around the game of hockey. Pronger recently made a huge thread explaining just how much hockey players make, and it seems that the hefty contracts that some players sign may not be as huge as fans think they are.
The Minnesota Wild’s last week of hockey was a bit rougher than the past month or so. They played three games but lost two out of the three. They lost to both the Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues while also taking down the Los Angeles Kings. The Wild have struggled a bit without the presence of Jon Merrill, Matt Boldy, and Matt Dumba, but hopefully, that will be a short-lived issue as Boldy has already rejoined the lineup.
It was a big night on Tuesday for Johnny Hockey. For the first time in his career, 28-year-old Johnny Gaudreau of the Calgary Flames hit triple digits in points, getting two assists in a 5-3 win over Seattle to get to 101 points. Gaudreau and his teammates were quite impressed with the milestone. In typical fashion, Flames head coach Darryl Sutter didn't think much of it.
The NHLPA's team player representatives are in the process of a vitally important vote. As per Rick Westhead of TSN, the representatives received copies of an investigation into the NHLPA's executive director, Don Fehr, and his actions involving Kyle Beach's assault allegations. The full story can be found here:. The...
Hall of Famer had 17 players selected in first round of NHL Draft, won five national titles. Jerry York retired Wednesday after 50 years of coaching NCAA Division I hockey, the past 28 at Boston College. The 76-year-old is the winningest coach in NCAA hockey history, a five-time NCAA champion...
The National Hockey League announced on Tuesday that they've decided to postpone tomorrow's game between the Winnipeg Jets and Seattle Kraken due to a winter storm in the forecast for the Manitoba capital. In a statement, the NHL said, "Tomorrow night's game between the Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets at...
The 2021-22 season is slowly but surely coming to a close for the Anaheim Ducks. After a number of trades, the team looks much different from the one that began the season and it will surely look a bit different once the next season begins as well. Getzlaf Announces Retirement,...
After flipping off Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers during a game Tuesday night, Minnesota's Ryan Hartman said if he got fined, it would be "well worth it." He did, to the tune of $4250 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Now, people are sending Hartman money in order to pay his fine for his gesture towards Kane, including his ex.
Some sad news to report out of the hockey world. Garrett 'Rocky' Burnett, a former NHLer and a player/assistant coach with the infamous Danbury Trashers, has passed away at the young age of 46. At this time, the cause of his death is not known. Burnett was an enforcer in...
Four teams will look to book their spot in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday night, meanwhile, the Central division title can be claimed tonight as well. Let's take a look at how the Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Tampa Bay Lightning can clinch a berth in the playoffs, and how the Colorado Avalanche can wrap up the Central division title.
Colton Parayako of the St. Louis Blues decided to have some fun with the referee during a recent game. While the footage is just making its rounds on social media now, live mics caught a funny moment between Parayako and an official during a game against the Edmonton Oilers on April 1st.
In recent weeks, Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews has made it quite clear he is not a fan of some of the moves his team has made recently. The trade that seemed to irritate the 33-year-old the most was one that saw Brandon Hagel – a young player with a bright future – traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for draft picks. Toews seemed to suggest he would be open to moving on from the team in the future due to some of these moves, and after an eighth straight loss on Thursday he voiced similar frustrations.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Quinn Hughes scored 51 seconds into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night. The result moves Vancouver within three points of Vegas. Both teams are battling for wild-card...
Sports teams across professional leagues in North America typically have some sort of giveaway or promotion for their fans. It's likely to entice them into coming back to another game in the future. During Colorado's 9-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night, Avalanche defenceman Josh Manson was...
Rescheduled for May 1; 'worst blizzard in decades' could hit Winnipeg. The game between the Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday has been postponed by the NHL because of expected extreme weather conditions in Winnipeg. The game has been rescheduled for Sunday, May 1, at...
Is first woman to hold position for men's team in country. Kori Cheverie will be the first woman to coach a men's national team for Canada when she's as an assistant at the 2022 IIHF World Under-18 Championship. The tournament will be held in Landshut and Kaufbeuren, Germany from April...
