RYAN GETZLAF RIPS REF'S HEAD OFF AFTER FACEOFF VIOLATION (VIDEO)

markerzone.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFaceoff violations probably frustrate NHL centers beyond belief....

www.markerzone.com

Comments / 4

markerzone.com

RYAN HARTMAN FINED FOR EXPLICIT GESTURE TOWARD EVANDER KANE

After yesterday's dust up between the Minnesota Wild & Edmonton Oilers, Ryan Hartman stuck his middle finger, a universal sign for f--- y---, at Evander Kane. Now, most people have a negative view of Kane because of years of antics both on & off the ice. The video for the scuffle can be found here:
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Ducks’ Ryan Getzlaf is Greatest Player in Franchise History

Ryan Getzlaf is going out on his own terms. Last week, the Anaheim Ducks’ longtime captain announced that he will be retiring at the end of the 2021-22 season. He has been in and out of the lineup due to a myriad of injuries and it’s clear that he’s already thinking about life after hockey.
NHL
markerzone.com

SEAN AVERY BEING HIS USUAL SELF AT A HOCKEY GAME (W/VIDEO)

Note to self: don't celebrate a goal with Sean Avery around. The former NHL pest was at a beer league or pickup game recently and posted a video where he takes out an opponent from behind by putting his stick into the back of his knee. The guy had just scored a goal and was apparently too proud of his effort for Avery's liking. Avery slowly and methodically chases the guy up the ice while his back is turned and digs the blade of his stick into the back of the guy's knee while he's skating, causing him to fall. Avery will likely never change from the shit disturber he always was during his pro career, even when he's is a meaningless game.
NHL
markerzone.com

CHRIS PRONGER BREAKS DOWN THAT NHL PLAYERS DON'T REALLY MAKE AS MUCH AS IT APPEARS

Long-time NHL defenseman Chris Pronger recently set up a Twitter account, and he has been trying his best to be informative to both players and fans around the game of hockey. Pronger recently made a huge thread explaining just how much hockey players make, and it seems that the hefty contracts that some players sign may not be as huge as fans think they are.
NHL
Ryan Getzlaf
Yardbarker

Wild Check-In: Boldy, Middleton, Fleury, Benn & Hartman

The Minnesota Wild’s last week of hockey was a bit rougher than the past month or so. They played three games but lost two out of the three. They lost to both the Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues while also taking down the Los Angeles Kings. The Wild have struggled a bit without the presence of Jon Merrill, Matt Boldy, and Matt Dumba, but hopefully, that will be a short-lived issue as Boldy has already rejoined the lineup.
SAINT PAUL, MN
markerzone.com

FLAMES COACH DARRYL SUTTER COMPLETELY DOWNPLAYS JOHNNY GAUDREAU'S BIG ACCOMPLISHMENT

It was a big night on Tuesday for Johnny Hockey. For the first time in his career, 28-year-old Johnny Gaudreau of the Calgary Flames hit triple digits in points, getting two assists in a 5-3 win over Seattle to get to 101 points. Gaudreau and his teammates were quite impressed with the milestone. In typical fashion, Flames head coach Darryl Sutter didn't think much of it.
NHL
markerzone.com

NHLPA PLAYER REPS TO VOTE REGARDING DON FEHR'S RESPONSE TO BLACKHAWKS SCANDAL

The NHLPA's team player representatives are in the process of a vitally important vote. As per Rick Westhead of TSN, the representatives received copies of an investigation into the NHLPA's executive director, Don Fehr, and his actions involving Kyle Beach's assault allegations. The full story can be found here:. The...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

York retires from Boston College, winningest coach in NCAA hockey history

Hall of Famer had 17 players selected in first round of NHL Draft, won five national titles. Jerry York retired Wednesday after 50 years of coaching NCAA Division I hockey, the past 28 at Boston College. The 76-year-old is the winningest coach in NCAA hockey history, a five-time NCAA champion...
HOCKEY
Yardbarker

Ducks News & Rumors: Getzlaf, Eakins & More

The 2021-22 season is slowly but surely coming to a close for the Anaheim Ducks. After a number of trades, the team looks much different from the one that began the season and it will surely look a bit different once the next season begins as well. Getzlaf Announces Retirement,...
NHL
markerzone.com

EVANDER KANE'S EX AMONG SEVERAL TO SEND RYAN HARTMAN MONEY TO HELP PAY HIS FINE

After flipping off Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers during a game Tuesday night, Minnesota's Ryan Hartman said if he got fined, it would be "well worth it." He did, to the tune of $4250 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Now, people are sending Hartman money in order to pay his fine for his gesture towards Kane, including his ex.
NHL
markerzone.com

FORMER NHLER AND DANBURY TRASHER GARRETT BURNETT PASSES AWAY

Some sad news to report out of the hockey world. Garrett 'Rocky' Burnett, a former NHLer and a player/assistant coach with the infamous Danbury Trashers, has passed away at the young age of 46. At this time, the cause of his death is not known. Burnett was an enforcer in...
DANBURY, CT
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
markerzone.com

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF CLINCHING SCENARIOS FOR APRIL 14TH

Four teams will look to book their spot in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday night, meanwhile, the Central division title can be claimed tonight as well. Let's take a look at how the Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Tampa Bay Lightning can clinch a berth in the playoffs, and how the Colorado Avalanche can wrap up the Central division title.
NHL
markerzone.com

TOEWS HOPING TO HAVE BETTER COMMUNICATION WITH COACHES AND GM MOVING FORWARD

In recent weeks, Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews has made it quite clear he is not a fan of some of the moves his team has made recently. The trade that seemed to irritate the 33-year-old the most was one that saw Brandon Hagel – a young player with a bright future – traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for draft picks. Toews seemed to suggest he would be open to moving on from the team in the future due to some of these moves, and after an eighth straight loss on Thursday he voiced similar frustrations.
NHL
FOX Sports

Hughes scores early in OT, Canucks top Golden Knights 5-4

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Quinn Hughes scored 51 seconds into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night. The result moves Vancouver within three points of Vegas. Both teams are battling for wild-card...
NHL
NHL

NHL postpones Kraken-Jets game Wednesday because of expected weather

Rescheduled for May 1; 'worst blizzard in decades' could hit Winnipeg. The game between the Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday has been postponed by the NHL because of expected extreme weather conditions in Winnipeg. The game has been rescheduled for Sunday, May 1, at...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Cheverie to make history as assistant coach for Canada at U-18 Worlds

Is first woman to hold position for men's team in country. Kori Cheverie will be the first woman to coach a men's national team for Canada when she's as an assistant at the 2022 IIHF World Under-18 Championship. The tournament will be held in Landshut and Kaufbeuren, Germany from April...
HOCKEY

