RYAN GETZLAF RIPS REF'S HEAD OFF AFTER FACEOFF VIOLATION (VIDEO)

Note to self: don't celebrate a goal with Sean Avery around. The former NHL pest was at a beer league or pickup game recently and posted a video where he takes out an opponent from behind by putting his stick into the back of his knee. The guy had just scored a goal and was apparently too proud of his effort for Avery's liking. Avery slowly and methodically chases the guy up the ice while his back is turned and digs the blade of his stick into the back of the guy's knee while he's skating, causing him to fall. Avery will likely never change from the shit disturber he always was during his pro career, even when he's is a meaningless game.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO