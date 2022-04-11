ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Bigelow Bash returns in person after three years, with headliner Flo Milli

By Renee Dubaich
Pitt News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of students crowded on Bigelow Boulevard in anticipation for the headline act. Screams of excitement filled the air, as the big screen flashed with pink and “Roaring 20s” played. Flo Milli sprinted onstage and the entire audience jumped with their hands in the air. “What’s up...

pittnews.com

Comments / 4

Related
NME

Flo Milli: “I’m always shooting for bigger. If I had a goal then, it’s bigger now”

Some stars revel in a sense of mystery, but Flo Milli is taking it to another level: when the 22-year-old rapper Zoom calls NME (off-camera, naturally), it’s on the condition that we don’t ask where she is, or what she’s up to. In a world where oversharing is the new normal and celebrities seem almost like superhumans, the Mobile, Alabama star, who’s become one of the most revered women in rap today, wants to live her life as closely to normalcy as possible – and who can blame her?
MUSIC
CBS Baltimore

WTMD First Thursday Will Return After 2-Year Hiatus; Parquet Courts To Headline First Show In May

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — WTMD First Thursday, the large outdoor concert series that has become one of Baltimore’s most popular events of the spring and summer, is coming back after a two-year hiatus, the radio station said Friday. Acclaimed indie rock group Parquet Courts will headline the festival kick-off on May 5 at Canton Waterfront Park, joined by Cincinnati group The Heavy Hours and local indie-pop artist Peach Face. Additional shows will be held on the first Thursday of the month through September. In addition to music, attendees can enjoy local food and drink and shop the wares of 50 Maryland-based vendors. New this year: the Reyka Vodka DJ tent and the McCormick Spice Food Court. On the First Thursday Festival scheduled for May 5, the Made In Baltimore store is setting up a makers village featuring handcrafted goods from over 25 local artisans, makers, and manufacturers. Music starts at 5:30 p.m. and admission is free.
BALTIMORE, MD
NEWS CENTER Maine

Unfinished Blues Band returns after three-decade hiatus

PORTLAND, Maine — Picture this. It was the late '80s. Music and mullets were life and garage bands were all the rage. Enter Rob Babson and Dean Clegg, who at the time were students at Bonny Eagle High School in Standish. The two went from friends to bandmates, with Babson on guitar and vocals and Clegg on drums. They eventually settled on the name Unfinished Business in 1988.
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy