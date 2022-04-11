ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Becoming warmer with another threat of storms by midweek

By Cody Nickel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Starting off Monday with sunny skies and seasonable temperatures, but quickly by the afternoon clouds build with temperatures close to 80 degrees. Tuesday we see similar conditions...

CBS42.com

Weather Alert for Tuesday’s threat of severe storms

You need to be WEATHER ALERT on Tuesday!! A strong cold front will move across Alabama during the evening and into Tuesday night. It will be a partly cloudy, windy, warm and more humid day with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during afternoon and continuing into Tuesday night as a warm front moves across the state. A squall line will be moving across Mississippi throughout the day. Before it gets to Alabama, we will see individual thunderstorms developing around 2 PM over Western Alabama. As storms move into the state, a strong low-level jetstream will help enhance the severe weather threat.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Severe Storms, Tornado Threat Moving Across Louisiana

The National Weather Service radar from reporting stations in Lake Charles and in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans area have their radar screens lit up like Christmas Trees this morning. No, all that green you see on the scan is not in celebration of St. Patrick's Day it's rain. The yellow and the red you see represented on the scan, that's very heavy rain.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
NBC New York

Saturday Night Storms Bring Tornado Threat West of NYC

Some 24 hours after tri-state residents were treated to one of the warmest days of the year, an approaching weather threat had the potential to bring destructive winds and the possibility of a tornado late Saturday. Before the storms landed in the tri-state, a series of severe weather threats were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News On 6

Storm System Expected To Bring Threat Of Severe Weather, Snow For Oklahoma

Powerful storms are expected to pass through central Oklahoma Thursday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for multiple counties at this time. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Lincoln and Payne counties until 9:45 p.m. and Okfuskee County until 10:15 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WSFA

First Alert: Strong to severe storm chances return to Alabama midweek

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The beautiful weather from this past weekend will continue for the start of the week ahead. After a cool start to the day Monday, we are expecting a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs warming into the middle 70s, winds will be out of the southeast around 5 to 10 mph. Clouds will be on the increase Monday night with lows hovering into the middle to lower 50s.
ALABAMA STATE
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Increased fire concerns Thursday, warmer days ahead

Winds will pick up across western Kansas which will lead to heightened fire concerns across this part of the state. Winds gusting upwards of 30 MPH will be possible. The chance for elevated fire weather concerns lingers into Friday for some with Fire Watches in place for portions of north central Kansas starting at noon on Friday and lingering until 9PM. Be aware of outdoor activities through the end of the work week.
WICHITA, KS
Classic Rock 105.1

Acadiana Storm Threat Likely Early Friday Morning

Forecasters with the National Weather Service and with KATC Television in Lafayette are in agreement, there will be some strong storms and possibly severe weather in the area over the next 24 to 36 hours. The bigger questions now are when will the worst of the weather arrive and how strong will the stronger storms be.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KELOLAND TV

One More Warm Day; Chillier by Midweek – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, March 20

The first day of spring across KELOLAND featured a good amount of sunshine and temperatures that we usually don’t see until the start of May. Cloud cover will continue to increase overnight, keeping lows very much in check. Temperatures may only dry into the 30s out west and the 40s further south and east. We could also see some moisture out in western KELOLAND in the form of some scattered rain and snow showers.
ENVIRONMENT
fox40jackson.com

First Alert Forecast: brighter, warmer St. Patrick’s Day; storms return tonight, early Friday

THURSDAY: A few patches of fog along with few clouds sneak across the area to start the day off, we’ll rebound toward more sunshine by afternoon with temperatures running well into the 70s by day’s end. Gradually, clouds will roll back – eventually leading up to widespread rain and storm chances by early Friday morning. A few of the storms could be strong with strong winds, hail and a spin-up tornado risk – along with heavy rain and frequent lightning. Lows will fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS42.com

Flood Threat Ending, But More Strong Storms On Friday

Tonight: The flash flooding threat has ended, but roads are still wet out there and light rain continues across parts of Alabama. Be careful if you’re out driving tonight. We dry out and become partly cloudy. It will be chilly with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Geomagnetic storm alert issued as Solar particles threaten to slam into Earth

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a space weather alert for Thursday afternoon in advance of an expected geomagnetic storm that could impact electronics, satellites and communications. NOAA’s space weather prediction centre issued the alert for a moderate geomagnetic storm just before 5pm GMT (12pm EST) for areas north of 55 degrees latitude, the parallel line running through Canada, the UK and Russia, including the cities of Thompson, Newcastle upon Tyne, and Omsk, respectively. The geomagnetic storm could cause voltage fluctuations in electronics, dampen radio frequency communications and pose a hazard to low altitude satellites by...
ASTRONOMY

