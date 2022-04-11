Sticker sellers report soaring trade in 'I did that!' decals blaming Biden for rising gas prices - as Americans put them on gas station pumps across country (but be warned, you could get arrested)

Comical stickers blaming President Joe Biden for skyrocketing gas prices have been showing up at gas stations across the US, with one man in Pennsylvania even arrested for putting one on a pump.

Identical stickers bearing the words 'I did that!' next to a photo of a pointing Biden have been seen in Minnesota and Kansas, with vendors doing a brisk business selling the anti-Biden merchandise, to the chagrin of exhausted gas station staffers.

Thomas Richard Glazewski, 54, of Manor Township, was arrested on March 31 after a confrontation with police that was caught on video and shared on social media by over 3,000 people as of Sunday.

The video shows Glazewski being tackled by cops at a Turkey Hill convenience store on 1503 Columbia Avenue in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster Online reported.

He repeatedly yells: 'I did that. I did that. That's what I did,' as he points to several stickers of the finger-pointing Biden slapped on the gas pump.

Pictured: a sticker depicting President Joe Biden pointing at the price of gasoline

A satirical sticker of US President Joe Biden is placed on a gas pump at a Turkey Hill station

Glazewski made it even more difficult to remove the stickers after spraying the surface with clear coat, a Turkey Hill employee told police.

He was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment and criminal mischief last Monday and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on April 26.

While being forced into the back of a police vehicle Glazewski suffered 'self-inflicted injuries' which required EMS to take him to a local hospital, according to charging documents.

The 'I did that!' sticker has popped up across the country over the last few weeks as gas prices soar, similar to the 'Let's Go Brandon' chants that swept through many red states as people showed their displeasure with the Democratic president.

Vendor Javier Estrada Ovalles, from California, said he has seen his 'I did that!' stickers sales skyrocket in the last few weeks

The station KSTP reported that last month, 'I did that!' stickers have repeatedly shown up at Stockmen's Truck Stop in South St Paul.

'Now it’s like almost an everyday thing,' said cashier Hajra Akram. 'The minute they pile up and it’s like, "Oh, I got to take time from out of being here and scrape it off first." So, you know, just keep it off of there — maybe put it on your own car on the back.'

The Minnesota Service Station and Convenience Store Association, which represents more than 300 gas stations in Minnesota, issued a statement asking customers to stop vandalizing fuel pumps with the stickers.

'Retailers in the fueling industry don’t like high gas prices just like everyone else. As for the President Biden "I did that" decals that may be attached to fueling dispensers, fueling retailers continue removing these decals as fast as they are placed by a third-party individual,' said Lance Klatt, executive director of the Minnesota Service Station and Convenience Store Association. 'A retail business is no place for politics.'

One Alabama gas station employee told WAAY-TV last month that he regularly peels off the stickers from fuel pumps.

'I take off five or six a day from our different pumps,' Perry Cagle, assistant manager of an Exxon station near Athens, told the outlet.

Glazewski was serving two years of probation after pleading guilty to a count of retail theft in 2020 at the time of this incident, court records indicate.

This was the third time in the last decade he had been convicted and sentenced to probation for a retail theft offence, according to court documents.

While being forced into the back of a police vehicle Glazewski suffered 'self-inflicted injuries' which required EMS to take him to a local hospital, according to charging documents

Pictured: The Turkey Hill gas station where the Pennsylvania man was arrested

Joe Biden stickers on fuel pumps saying I Did That due to rising fuel prices are seen in Mauston, Wisconsin, back in October

A satirical protest sticker critical of President Biden has been placed on a gasoline pump in Lafayette, California, on December 29, 2021

A gas pump displays current fuel prices, along with an 'I did that!' sticker at a gas station in Arlington, Virginia, on March 16, 2022

The Boston Herald reported on the stickers last year, when gas prices were only $3.50 per gallon. On Sunday, the average gas prices for regular unleaded hovered around $4.10.

A pack of 100 of the 3-inch-high stickers costs anywhere from $10 to $13 on Amazon.

'It's been ramping up for a few months,' said Javier Estrada Ovalles, who's been selling the 'I did that!' stickers at his online store, as well as his physical store in El Monte, California.

'But in this last month alone, once the prices of the gas really started going up, I started getting bulk sales twice or three times more than it was before,' he told Slate, before adding that he went from getting 20 to 30 individual orders a day to 80 a day,

Patriot Products, an online shop run by out of Oklahoma, has also seen a spike in sales.

'Over the past week, 'I've noticed an increase of organic sales, meaning I'm not having to do advertising,' the owner, who identified himself only as Keenan, told Slate.

Keenan estimated that he sold about 1,500 stickers in a week. Back in August, when he first started selling the 'I did that!' decals, he said he earned $40,000.

Just over 50 percent of Americans who responded to ABC's survey said they at least partially blame President Joe Biden for rising gas prices and disapprove of his handling of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

A majority of American voters say Democrats and their policies are at least partially to blame for rising gas prices, a new poll suggested on Sunday.

The apparent resentment is part of a larger picture of peoples' dissatisfaction with how President Joe Biden is handling Russia's war in Ukraine.

Fifty-three percent of respondents to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll said they do not approve of the president's leadership while trying to navigate the brutal invasion in Eastern Europe.

However, despite its effects on day-to-day life domestically, a majority also support giving Ukraine more help to fight off Vladimir Putin's forces -- with the exception of US boots on the ground in the war zone.

That includes a whopping 79 percent of voters stating they support harsher economic sanctions on Russia. A measly seven percent said they were against tightening the economic noose, while 13 percent said they were unsure.

Gas prices, which had already been rising due to inflation caused by the economy's rebound from COVID-19, surged when Putin ordered an attack on Ukraine in the early hours of February 24.

As of Sunday, the nationwide average price of a gallon of gas is about $4.12. It's lower than the all-time high seen a month ago of $4.33, but still nearly double the $2.87 per gallon cost of April 2020.

Cost of gas drops by 30 cents to $4.12 a gallon in a month because high price has reduced demand - but is still $1.20 more than it was at this time last year

The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped 30 cents over the past month to $4.12 thanks to, strangely, the high prices themselves.

The $4.12, according to AAA, is a sharp decrease from $4.27 a week ago but is still a huge increase from $2.93 a gallon at this time last year.

Trilby Lundberg, an analyst with the Lundberg Survey, said prices dropped dramatically in the past two weeks in part because higher prices reduced demand during the second half of March.

However, the drop isn't predictive of further declines because among other things, the global oil supply is tight due to a dip in output last month by OPEC, Lundberg said.

The war in Ukraine also has sparked global uncertainty. The U.S. has banned all Russian energy supplies but Lundberg said sanctioned Russian oil is still finding 'big buyers like India and China happy to pay discount prices.'

The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped 30 cents over the past month to $4.12 thanks to, strangely, the high prices themselves

The news comes as a majority of American voters say Democrats and their policies are at least partially to blame for rising gas prices, a new poll suggested on Sunday.

The apparent resentment is part of a larger picture of dissatisfaction with how President Joe Biden is handling Russia's war in Ukraine.

Fifty-two percent of respondents to ABC's poll said Democratic policies share either a great deal or a good amount of blame for the rising costs, compared to 46 percent who said they don't blame Democrats much or at all.

A Pennsylvania man fed up with rising gas prices was arrested after he put stickers on fuel pumps featuring a finger-pointing Joe Biden that say 'I did that!' in a protest gaining traction around the country.

Just a third of those voters blame Republicans - which is expected, given Democrats control both the White House and Congress.

A 51-percent majority also said Biden himself was to blame, though the largest swath of survey respondents pointed the finger at big oil companies and Putin.

Even the president has publicly criticized the American energy industry, blaming corporations for keeping prices at the pump sky-high even as crude oil costs drop from the all-time high in March.

He's also dubbed the rising costs as 'Putin's price hike.'

Sixty-eight percent of voters said big oil was to blame for the economic hardship of high gas prices. Seventy-one percent said it was Putin's fault.

The poll was conducted between April 8 and April 9, and sampled 530 adults.

Tulsa, Oklahoma saw the lowest gas prices of anywhere in the country, while Los Angeles recorded the highest prices

The Lundburg survey, used by industry experts to measure fuel prices, said that figures dropped 10 cents over the past two weeks to $4.27 per gallon as oil prices continue to 'yo-yo,' industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday.

Their figures at the pump were $1.32 above what it was one year ago, according to the Lundberg Survey taken Friday.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.85 per gallon. The lowest average was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.52 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel was $5.13 per gallon, down 2 cents over two weeks.

In a bid to reduce spiking energy prices, Biden last month ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation's strategic petroleum reserve for six months.