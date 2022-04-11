Keep Your Favorite BTS Member in Your Pocket With This Tamagotchi

There’s no shortage of clever makeup hacks on TikTok, and the latest viral beauty tip on the app shows you how to make a wrong shade of foundation work for you. In a video that has amassed over 1 million views, TikTok Influencer Jessica, AKA @makeupbyjessyh, breaks down a primary foundation shade that wasn’t a match for her with a blue L.A. Girl PRO.color Foundation Mixing Pigment. In the clip, Jessica swatches an expensive foundation that is too light for her skin tone, and explains to her followers how to find a way around this stinger. As she swirls the two liquids together on camera, any trace of blue fades out, and the base shade in question becomes a lot cooler. Jessica uses a large, fluffy foundation brush to apply her new shade of foundation, and it’s a perfect match.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 23 DAYS AGO