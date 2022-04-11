ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Nominations due for RVA Power Women Awards

By Shelby Brown
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Some of the area's top business women will take front and center at the upcoming RVA Power Women Awards. You still have time to get your nomination in and shine the spotlight on those who are making a great impact in the community.

This year, ten women will be recognized in the inaugural RVA Power Women Awards ceremony. The event is being sponsored by Richmond Bizsense and CPA firm, Brown Edwards.

Organizers say the goal is to spotlight and uplift professional women who have made significant strides in their careers, many pivoting and thriving, even during the pandemic.

Samantha Baldwin of Richmond Bizsense says nominations from the community are open and will close on April 11, 2022. So far, they have received more than 250 nominations.

"We are going to be honoring ten different women. From C-Suite to nonprofit, education and law. It runs the gamut and we are leaning on the community for those nominations. The best way folks can find information about this event and about nominating people that they know and work with and feel are in the running for winning in these categories, would be to check out rvapowerwomen.com ," Baldwin said.

The RVA Power Women Awards ceremony will be held in-person at The Estate at River Run on May 9, 2022.

WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

