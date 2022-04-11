ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Longtime Trail Blazers broadcaster Bill Schonely retires

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bill Schonely, the broadcaster who coined the phrase “Rip City” is retiring after more...

localnews8.com

The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
DENVER, CO
Idaho8.com

Antetokounmpo eager to win title a ‘second time, third time’

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo acknowledges there is pressure in the NBA playoffs and after the winning the first title, “your mind wants to win a second time or a third time.” He likes to compare playing basketball to creating a work of art. Antetokounmpo produced a masterpiece his last time on the playoff stage by scoring 50 points in a Game 6 victory over the Phoenix Suns that gave the Bucks their first championship in a half-century. Antetokounmpo and the third-seeded Bucks begin a quest for their second straight title when they face the sixth-seeded Chicago Bulls in an Eastern Conference first-round series starting Sunday in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Idaho8.com

Hornets need defense, rim protection to take the next step

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — While the Charlotte Hornets improved their win total by 10 games over last year’s abbreviated 72-game season, the end result was ultimately the same: a blowout loss in the play-in tournament. For the second straight year the Hornets finished in 10th place in the Eastern Conference and were demolished in their first postseason game, losing 132-103 on Wednesday night to the Atlanta Hawks. If the Hornets want to end that cycle, it will have to start on the defense. The Hornets posted their highest offensive rating in franchise history and finished eighth overall in the NBA, but the defense continued to lag behind. Charlotte was 22nd in defensive rating among the league’s 30 teams.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Idaho8.com

Stephen Curry optimistic about returning for Game 1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry says he’s optimistic about his chances of being on the court for Golden State’s playoff opener Saturday against Denver. He also expects to be in the starting lineup if he plays in Game 1. Curry took a key step in his recovery from a sprained ligament in his left foot when he scrimmaged with the team. The reigning scoring champion participated in three six-minute stretches in full team scrimmaging work.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Idaho8.com

Cavs get second shot at playoffs, must slow Hawks’ Young

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers are getting a second shot at getting into the playoffs. So is Trae Young. Atlanta’s high-scoring All-Star guard will be THE defensive focal point for Cleveland on Friday night as the Cavs host the Hawks in a win-or-start-vacation game. The winner advances to play No. 1 seed Miami in the Eastern Conference’s first round. Young averaged 32.5 points in four games against Cleveland during the regular season. The Cavs know to have any chance to win they have to at least slow him down. Cleveland could get back All-Star center Jarrett Allen, who has missed the past 19 games with a broken finger. He’s officially listed as questionable.
CLEVELAND, OH
Idaho8.com

Confident, not cocky: Loaded Suns ready for playoff run

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have many reasons to be confident they can make another deep playoff run. They are the No. 1 overall seed and their roster has loads of continuity and postseason experience after advancing to the Finals last season. They’re confident, but not cocky. Phoenix has never won an NBA title despite advancing to the Finals three times, including last season. The Suns were even better during the regular season this year, winning 64 games, which was eight games better than any other team. The All-Star backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker leads the way. The supporting cast of Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton and Cam Johnson continues to improve.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bill Schonely
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Elise Esposito, the Wife of New Orleans Pelicans Player, CJ McCollum

As CJ McCollum was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the New Orleans Pelicans, NOLA also gained a new WAG. Dr. Elise Esposito was with McCollum long before he was an NBA pro. They maintained a long-distance relationship alongside their careers and have now welcomed a new addition to their family. Pelicans fans are eager to know more about who CJ McCollum’s wife is. So we reveal her background in this Elise Esposito wiki.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

