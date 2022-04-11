ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Bulls beat Wolves 124-120 behind Patrick Williams’ 35 points

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Patrick Williams scored a career-high 35 points and Ayo Dosunmu had 26 points in a season-high 45...

localnews8.com

Related
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
DENVER, CO
Idaho8.com

Cavs get second shot at playoffs, must slow Hawks’ Young

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers are getting a second shot at getting into the playoffs. So is Trae Young. Atlanta’s high-scoring All-Star guard will be THE defensive focal point for Cleveland on Friday night as the Cavs host the Hawks in a win-or-start-vacation game. The winner advances to play No. 1 seed Miami in the Eastern Conference’s first round. Young averaged 32.5 points in four games against Cleveland during the regular season. The Cavs know to have any chance to win they have to at least slow him down. Cleveland could get back All-Star center Jarrett Allen, who has missed the past 19 games with a broken finger. He’s officially listed as questionable.
CLEVELAND, OH
Idaho8.com

Confident, not cocky: Loaded Suns ready for playoff run

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have many reasons to be confident they can make another deep playoff run. They are the No. 1 overall seed and their roster has loads of continuity and postseason experience after advancing to the Finals last season. They’re confident, but not cocky. Phoenix has never won an NBA title despite advancing to the Finals three times, including last season. The Suns were even better during the regular season this year, winning 64 games, which was eight games better than any other team. The All-Star backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker leads the way. The supporting cast of Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton and Cam Johnson continues to improve.
PHOENIX, AZ
Idaho8.com

Antetokounmpo eager to win title a ‘second time, third time’

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo acknowledges there is pressure in the NBA playoffs and after the winning the first title, “your mind wants to win a second time or a third time.” He likes to compare playing basketball to creating a work of art. Antetokounmpo produced a masterpiece his last time on the playoff stage by scoring 50 points in a Game 6 victory over the Phoenix Suns that gave the Bucks their first championship in a half-century. Antetokounmpo and the third-seeded Bucks begin a quest for their second straight title when they face the sixth-seeded Chicago Bulls in an Eastern Conference first-round series starting Sunday in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Former Indiana guard narrows transfer destinations down to 2 options

Former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has narrowed down his list of potential transfer destinations to two schools. Tuesday, Phinisee revealed that he’s down to two schools: Butler and Cincinnati. The senior guard entered his name following the 2021-22 season after spending the past four years at Indiana. He has one year of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
Idaho8.com

Stephen Curry optimistic about returning for Game 1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry says he’s optimistic about his chances of being on the court for Golden State’s playoff opener Saturday against Denver. He also expects to be in the starting lineup if he plays in Game 1. Curry took a key step in his recovery from a sprained ligament in his left foot when he scrimmaged with the team. The reigning scoring champion participated in three six-minute stretches in full team scrimmaging work.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayo Dosunmu
Idaho8.com

Hornets need defense, rim protection to take the next step

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — While the Charlotte Hornets improved their win total by 10 games over last year’s abbreviated 72-game season, the end result was ultimately the same: a blowout loss in the play-in tournament. For the second straight year the Hornets finished in 10th place in the Eastern Conference and were demolished in their first postseason game, losing 132-103 on Wednesday night to the Atlanta Hawks. If the Hornets want to end that cycle, it will have to start on the defense. The Hornets posted their highest offensive rating in franchise history and finished eighth overall in the NBA, but the defense continued to lag behind. Charlotte was 22nd in defensive rating among the league’s 30 teams.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Idaho8.com

Blue Jays OF Hernández goes on IL with left oblique strain

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernández was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left oblique strain. Hernández was pulled from Wednesday’s 6-4 win over the Yankees with left side discomfort, and an MRI revealed the strain. Hernández grounded out to second base in the sixth inning and left the field in pain. He slammed his helmet as he made his way down the dugout tunnel back to the clubhouse. The 29-year-old was a first-time All-Star in 2021, when he hit .296 with 32 homers, 116 RBIs and an .870 OPS.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Ap Sports#Clippers
Idaho8.com

COVID-19 symptoms put Rangers reliever Santana on IL

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers reliever Dennis Santana has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list after arriving at the ballpark with symptoms. He was being tested before Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels to determine if he was positive. General manager Chris Young says the team was conferring with Major League Baseball about protocols, and working to determine any necessary contact tracing. Young didn’t say what symptoms Santana had. The move came four days after Santana and the Rangers returned from a season-opening series in Toronto, where all players had to be vaccinated. Every player also had to test last weekend before returning to the United States, and all were negative.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Ownership Performance

Michael Jordan has been an owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2006, back when they were still the Bobcats. He’s been the team’s majority owner since 2010. During that time, his franchise has struggled to produce in the postseason. The Bobcats/Hornets lost first-round series in 2010, 2014 and 2016, and last night Charlotte was eliminated in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

College Basketball’s Third-Leading Scorer Announces Transfer

College basketball’s third-leading scorer has announced his transfer decision. Detroit guard Antoine Davis, who finished third in the country in scoring last season, announced on Thursday that he’s entering the transfer portal. Davis is one of the best scorers in the sport right now. He’s averaging 24.6 points...
DETROIT, MI

