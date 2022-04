No matter how badly one’s favorite major league team may be doing, they can take solace in the fact that they are not the Hanshin Tigers. Just a year after finishing in a virtual tie for first in the Japanese Central League, times have been difficult for the Tigers. They have set a record for futility at the start of a season, earning just one win in their first 17 games. That beats the mark which had been held by the 1979 Seibu Lions, who needed 17 games to earn their second victory.

