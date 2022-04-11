ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews battle multiple wildfires across Southern Colorado

By Shelby Filangi
 3 days ago
SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Sunday, April 10, multiple crews from several departments responded to wildfires that broke out across Southern Colorado.

Fire near the Colorado Springs Airport

At 1:34 a.m., an officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department noticed a grassfire in a field on the southwest corner of Fountain Blvd. and Aeroplaza Dr. The fire began spreading quickly due to high winds, forcing evacuations for several homes in the area.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded quickly and managed to extinguish the fire, which burned three acres.

Police say that fire burned on private property. No word on what caused the fire.

Fire near Pueblo's City Park

Around 2 p.m., multiple agencies including the Pueblo Fire Department responded to a grassfire that broke out east of Pueblo Boulevard near the Arkansas River.

The fire forced the evacuation of Paws for Life, an animal shelter, as well as a nearby water treatment plant. Homes in the area were put on pre-evacuation notice.

The Colorado State Fairgrounds opened its gates for animals and livestock and the Red Cross announced it was coordinating assistance as needed at Goodnight Elementary School.

At 6:50 p.m., the Pueblo Fire Department announced the wildfire was 75% contained and burned 18 acres. According to the department, fires and smoke might still be visible overnight from the area but crews will be on site. At that time, all evacuations were lifted.

According to the Pueblo Fire Department, no damage to structures or injuries were reported.

Fire near Cripple Creek

A third fire broke out in Teller County along County Road 89. According to the Teller County Sheriff's Office, homes between the 600 and 720 blocks of County Rd. 89 were placed on mandatory evacuation notice at 5:07 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, the fire started at an unattended campfire that spread outside the burn ring. The fire forced 20 people to evacuate the area.

By 6:50 p.m., the sheriff's office reported the fire burned three acres and was contained.

Fire in Peyton

Around 5 p.m., the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced multiple crews responded to the area of Curtis Rd. and Patton Dr. in Peyton for a reported fire.

That fire forced the mandatory evacuation of the area of West to Curtis Rd, East to Peyton Hwy, North to Falcon Hwy, and South to Hwy 94.

By 8:12 p.m., the sheriff's office said the mandatory evacuation and pre-evacuation areas were lifted. Falcon Fire Division Chief Jon Webb told KRDO the fire burned 38-acres and was 100% contained.

According to Webb, one home was destroyed and several sheds were destroyed.

Webb said the couple that lived in the house evacuated well before the fire reached it. The fire chief says no injuries were reported.

