Videos show mass panic in Times Square over suspected manhole explosions

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
 3 days ago

A suspected manhole explosion triggered mass panic in New York ’s Times Square on Sunday evening, with videos from the scene showing alarmed tourists scrambling to flee.

According to reports, at least one manhole cover explosion took place shortly before 7pm (local time) between 7th and 8th avenues - a popular spot among tourists. The area was later cordoned off by the police.

Videos shared on social media show alarmed tourists running away from the site of what one described as a “huge explosion”.

Elevated carbon monoxide levels were found near the area of the blast, police said.

“There’s just a huge explosion,” witness Brad Ball told Fox News. “It didn’t sound extraordinarily close, but definitely was an explosion.”

“This isn’t my normal tweet but tonight I was 10-foot away from an explosion in Times Square, I took this video a few seconds after. I believe it was a fire under-ground that blew up. It’s a miracle no one was hurt,” wrote chef Gary Maclean on Twitter.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, the authorities added.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

