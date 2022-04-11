Luka Doncic Leaves Mavericks’ Regular Season Finale With Strained Calf

Dallas’s All-Star point guard came up hobbled in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against San Antonio.

Mavericks star point guard Luka Dončić left the team’s regular season finale against the Spurs early with an apparent left leg injury.

After coming up hobbled with in the third quarter of Sunday night’s game, Dončić grabbed at his left calf and signaled for a time out. He then walked off in the floor and went back to Dallas’s locker room with team director of player health and performance Casey Smith, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon .

Shortly after leaving the court, Dončić was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that there’s “initial optimism” in Dallas that Dončić’s injury is not significant. However, the full extent of the injury remains unknown as of Sunday night.

Dončić has once again been the engine that has powered the Mavericks to a third consecutive playoff appearance. The 22-year-old guard, who was named an All-Star for the third straight year, is averaging 28.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game this season.

Even without Dončić, Dallas still went on the beat San Antonio, 130–120 on Sunday. The Mavericks are set to earn either the No. 3 or the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference playoff picture pending Sunday’s results.

More NBA coverage:

• Play-in Primer: One Big Question for Each Matchup

• NBA Rookie Rankings: Barnes Makes Leap in ROY Race

• The Lakers Are In Ruins

• Analyzing the Top NBA Draft Prospects After March Madness