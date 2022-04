Two men from North Port are in serious condition following a hit-and-run crash near mile marker 179 on Interstate 75 southbound in Sarasota County. Just after 1:45 p.m. Monday, a cement truck traveling southbound on I-75 approached the exit ramp at Toledo Blade Boulevard, failed to slow down, and struck a Ford pickup truck with a trailer that was traveling directly in front of the cement vehicle.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 23 DAYS AGO