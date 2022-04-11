Dragons earn DH split with Fort Wayne

Dayton, Ohio—Dayton’s Alex McGarry hit a two-run home run and starting pitcher Andrew Abbott allowed just one run over four innings as the Dragons defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 5-1 in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday night. Fort Wayne won the first game 13-2.

By splitting the doubleheader, the Dragons won the series, taking two of three games after winning Friday night in the season opener, 6-5.

Fort Wayne hit four home runs in the first game including two by Joshua Mears. In the second game, the Dragons fell behind 1-0 in the top of the second inning before rallying with two runs in the bottom of the second. Dayton tied the game on a run-scoring single by Nick Quintana and took the lead when Ashton Creal was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. In the third, McGarry blasted a home run with a runner aboard to make it 4-1. Dayton closed out the scoring in the sixth when Creal delivered a sacrifice fly to drive in Quintana and make it 5-1.

Abbott, the Reds second round draft pick in 2021 out of the University of Virginia, allowed five hits over four innings, but he retired all six batters he faced with runners in scoring position. The only run against Abbott came on a wild pitch.

Dragons reliever Frainger Aranguren worked two scoreless innings to record the win. He allowed just one hit. Carson Rudd pitched the final inning, allowing back-to-back walks to start the inning before striking out the next three to end the game.

The Dragons collected seven hits in the second game after picking up only two in the first contest. Quintana and Jonathan Willems each had two hits. Rece Hinds, who did not play in the second game, had a home run and double in game one.

Up Next: The Dragons do not play on Monday. They travel to Eastlake, Ohio to battle the Lake County Captains in the start to a six-game series on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. Hard-throwing Joe Boyle out of Notre Dame, a fifth round draft pick in 2020, will make his first start for the Dragons. Dayton returns home to Day Air Ballpark on Tuesday, April 19 when they host the West Michigan Whitecaps at 7:05 p.m.

