Bowlers compete in last Terrace Lanes senior tournament before center's closure

Buy Now Senior bowler Jeff Sainer, 65, lofts the ball down to lane in the finals rounds of Sunday’s senior tournament at Terrace Lanes. Staff photo by Bill Green

Participants in the seventh annual senior tournament at Frederick’s Terrace Lanes Bowling Center had a celebrity in their midst Sunday afternoon.

An ornate silver ring set with a black gemstone shone from the hand of George L. Tucker Sr. He got the bling when he became a Hall of Famer for the Mid-Maryland chapter of the United States Bowling Congress, the organization hosting the weekend’s senior tournament.

Tucker, 86, is also a member of the chapter’s board of directors and, as of early Sunday evening, the likely winner of his age division for the local United States Bowling Congress senior competition.

He’s a big name at the Frederick bowling alley, said Patti Johnson, president of the Mid-Maryland chapter. She smiled proudly, rubbing his arm.

Bill Cole, another participant in the senior tournament and owner of downtown Frederick’s Cole Pawnbrokers Outlet, agreed.

“Ever hear of Tiger Woods?” he joked, making Tucker laugh.

This weekend marked the biggest turn-out yet for the local senior tournament, with 169 bowlers participating across eight age divisions for men and women, said United States Bowling Congress Mid-Maryland Association Manager Lisa Baker.

But it also marked the last senior tournament held at Terrace Lanes Bowling Center. The tenpin bowling alley, built in 1960, is closing May 29 after a hard last few years of business.

“It’s a tragedy,” Johnson said.

Kids have grown up at the center, she said. Some still come to bowl at Terrace Lanes as adults.

The center’s closure will also deal a blow to the community’s seniors, Johnson said. Bowling is great exercise, but beyond that, it provides a wonderful means for older people to make friends and socialize every week.

Bowlers at Terrace Lanes are more than just friends or competitors, Johnson said. They’re family.

“We all look after each other,” she said.

Tucker has been bowling since 1964 and has been coming to Terrace Lanes for about 10 years, he said. Cole, 70, has been coming to the center for even longer — at least half a century, he said. It’s where he learned how to bowl.

He used to come to Terrace Lanes three times per week. It went down to two times per week when he got married. Now, he comes once per week.

Though he bowled in some tournaments when he was younger, this year’s senior tournament was his first. He bowled a 259 on Sunday, beating Rick Strawder, a veteran of the United States Bowling Congress Mid-Maryland senior tournament, by about 30 points.

Strawder started bowling at Terrace Lanes in the 1970s. He’d play a game before heading into work at IBM, where he was a customer engineer. Now that he’s retired, he comes by the center more regularly, at least twice per week.

He bowled a perfect game in 2017, Strawder said, smiling at the memory. But he doesn’t care if he wins or loses, he said. He loves bowling for the people: the camaraderie he feels with the other Terrace Lanes regulars.

“You wouldn’t believe how much it does for you,” he said. “You can’t beat it.”