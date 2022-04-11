ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Times Square manhole blast sends crowds fleeing for their lives

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
 3 days ago

A thunderous manhole blast sent panicked crowds in Times Square sprinting for safety on Sunday evening — but no one was injured in the fracas.

The FDNY responded to three manhole fires after the explosion echoed through Midtown around 6:45 p.m. at 215 W. 43rd St. between Times Square and 8th Avenue, fire officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z1O9y_0f5N6nqz00 Firefighters run into a scene of manholes blasting up in Time Square on Sunday.William Miller
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bwIWW_0f5N6nqz00 Police, firefighters and Con Ed workers team up at the scene of multiple manhole explosions at 215 W. 43rd St. in Times Square.William Miller

While searching surrounding properties, firefighters also found elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the cellar of 229 W. 43rd St., which was mitigated a short time later. By 9 p.m., firefighters had left the scene.

Con Edison confirmed that the blast was caused by a cable failure. There were no customer outages and no property damage, the utility said.

The sounds of the explosion had terrified people in the area. Video shared on social media shows frightened tourists and locals fleeing as they try to figure out what was going on.

Huge bang in Times Square around 6:50… followed by sirens and hundreds of people running away. Not sure what it was… but a lot of people on edge! #NYC #TimesSquare pic.twitter.com/nhTtSbKe4S

The area was temporarily closed down as FDNY and Con Ed investigated.

New York Post

