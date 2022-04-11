ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Man dragged to his death in Boston subway

By NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — A man died after getting his arm stuck in the door of an MBTA subway train, causing...

turnto10.com

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

Death Investigation Underway in Boston

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. The Boston Police Department to a report of a dead person in the area of 10 Harlow Street. Police found the man's body outside. There were no signs that the man was shot, police said. His death...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Woman crashes into Subway restaurant in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall River police were called to a crash at a Subway restaurant on Sunday afternoon. Police said a 74-year-old woman accidentally stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake, causing her car to crash into the Mariano Bishop Boulevard location. She was taken to...
FALL RIVER, MA
The Independent

Commuter, 39, killed getting his arm stuck in door of Boston train

A 39-year-old commuter killed after getting his hand trapped in the door of a Boston subway train has been identifed as Robinson Lalin, according to reports. Lalin was riding the Red Line of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) subway on Sunday when his arm became stuck in the door of a train. The MBTA commuter was pulled along the platform of the Braoadway MBTA station in Boston, Massachusetts, and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.“I’m going to miss everything about him,” said a nephew, Kelvin Lalin, to CBS Boston. “He always lit up the room...
ACCIDENTS
PIX11

Man shot on Brooklyn subway platform

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Accidents
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Man slapped woman several times inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man slapped a woman multiple times Monday, eventually taking off with her phone, police said. The 26-year-old victim was on an escalator leading to the Bowling Green station when the man approached her. He then slapped her multiple times before removing her cellphone and fleeing toward the No. 5 train […]
MANHATTAN, NY
insideedition.com

Sister of Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Frank James Says He Was 'On His Own His Whole Life'

The man suspected of opening fire on a crowded New York City subway car is a loner who was "on his own his whole life," according to his sister. Catherine James Robinson, in interviews with a handful of media outlets, described her 62-year-old brother as someone who kept to himself, and moved from place to place, never staying long in any of them, she told The New York Times.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbta Subway#Accident#Mbta
Turnto10.com

Truck pulls wires off Pawtucket building, causing damage

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket police said Friday that a building was damaged when a truck pulled down some wires that were attached to the structure. A hole could be seen on the side of the building at 407 East Ave. Some cinder blocks and debris were visible on the ground.
PAWTUCKET, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Turnto10.com

Rollover reported in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A rollover crash was reported Sunday night in New Bedford. Police and firefighters responded to the scene on County Street. An NBC 10 News crew saw a heavily damaged SUV on a flatbed truck. No information was immediately available from police.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Eyewitnesses detail smoky confusion, chaos, lots of blood in Brooklyn subway shooting

NEW YORK (TND) — Several people were injured during a shooting at a New York City subway station Tuesday. Eyewitnesses recounted the confusing and terrifying moment when smoke poured into a train car and at least 10 people were shot. Wounded commuters were left bleeding on a train platform during the morning rush hour attack as authorities hunted for the suspect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WLBT

Elderly woman carjacked, dragged to death in Mid City New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An elderly woman was killed Monday afternoon in Mid City, police say. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the incident happened at the intersection of Bienville and N. Cortez Streets in broad daylight. Family members confirm the victim’s name is Linda Frickey, 73, of Waggaman....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Turnto10.com

VIDEOS/PHOTOS: At least 10 shot after shooter opens fire at NYC subway

WASHINGTON (TND) — At least 10 people were shot after a shooting at a New York City subway station Tuesday morning that left commuters frightened, running and bloody. The National Desk has compiled photos from the scene in our gallery above or seen by clicking here, and videos from witnesses and onlookers who describe what happened. Those videos are embedded below.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Addison man arrested soon after police say he tried to carjack woman on Far Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Addison man was charged Thursday night with trying to carjack a 71-year-old woman on the Far Northwest Side this week. Daniel Gilardon, 47, was arrested at 5:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of North Cumberland Avenue in the O'Hare neighborhood. Police said a few minutes earlier, he had tried to take a vehicle by force from a 71-year-old woman in a parking lot on the block. Gilardon was not able to get the woman's car, nor to flee the scene, Police arrested him, and he was charged with attempted vehicular hijacking. Gilardon is to appear in Central Bond Court on Friday. 
ADDISON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy