TV Series

‘Kandi & the Gang’ Recap: Brandon is Confronted About His Romance with Dom’Unique

By Amanda Anderson-Niles
urbanbellemag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the recent episode of “Kandi & the Gang,” Shawndreca is determined to find out who has been repeating her comments to Kandi and Todd. She believes the obvious...

urbanbellemag.com

Comments / 3

urbanbellemag.com

Destiny Payton-Williams Responds After LAMH Fans Accuse Her of Trying to Be Melody Holt

Destiny Payton-Williams responded to the backlash. Destiny Payton-Williams and Melody Holt used to be good friends. However, cracks in the friendship began to show during the previous season of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville.” Destiny accused Melody of distancing herself while the cast wasn’t filming new episodes. As for Melody, she said she prefers alone time when the show is on hiatus because she needs to protect her mental health. At times, it’s not easy to film a reality show with her ex-husband Martell Holt.
TV & VIDEOS
urbanbellemag.com

Mimi Faust Slams K. Michelle & Joseline Hernandez + Irritated with Questions About Ty Young

Mimi Faust can hold a grudge. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Mimi Faust had a lot of drama on the show. Fans came to know her thanks to her messy love triangle with Stevie J. and Joseline Hernandez. For Mimi, it was hurtful that she had to learn the extent of Stevie’s relationship with Joseline from watching the show. While Mimi can be cordial with Stevie, she’s still not on good terms with Joseline. Both women have taken plenty of verbal jabs at each other over the years. They have also had physical altercations as well. However, Mimi’s feud with Joseline isn’t the only one she had on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

After 90 Day Fiancé's Latest Breakup Drama With Mike, Photos Surface Of Ximena And Her New Man (And A Ring?!)

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days’ episode “Cold and Calculated.” Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days’ story of the season may very well turn out to belong to Mike Berk and Ximena Morales. Fans started out empathizing with the seemingly naive Mike for being taken advantage of, but after seeing the relationship unfold onscreen while some unsavory memes unfolded on social media, fans started to side with Ximena. Now, as fans watched the latest drama in Mike and Ximena’s epic breakup that further proved they shouldn’t be together, new photos revealed Ximena’s not only still with her new man, but she's now got a ring to go along with the relationship.
TV & VIDEOS
urbanbellemag.com

Martell Holt’s Mistress Calls out Carlos King for Not Putting Her on the Show

Arionne Curry may never physically appear on LAMH. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” stars Martell Holt and Melody Holt went through a nasty divorce. For Melody, the biggest issue was the fact that Martell cheated on her. Before filing for divorce, Melody suspected that Martell was leaving quarantine to sleep with longtime mistress Arionne Curry. After Melody pulled the plug on their separation, Martell told her he had a baby on the way with Arionne. So Melody felt like she made the right call. To no surprise, co-parenting has also been very messy for the Holts. In fact, Martell has said he wanted full custody. And recently, he accused Melody of not allowing him to talk to their children.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Kandi The Gang
urbanbellemag.com

Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Aren’t Happy About the OLG Manager Dating the Bartender

Todd Tucker and Kandi Burruss want things to get better at OLG. Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker have enjoyed doing business together. However, it can be stressful at times. And they sometimes clash when they have different opinions about what is the right move to make with their ventures. Interestingly enough, their OLG restaurants have had some issues. But instead of diving deeply into that on “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Bravo gave Kandi a new spinoff. And the focus of OLG is the primary purpose of “Kandi & the Gang.” So far, viewers have been introduced to the staff of one of the locations that is having the most issues. Each week, it becomes clear that a lot of changes will have to be made. For Kandi and Todd, the first major move was hiring Phillip Frempong.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

RHOA Drama: Todd Tucker Calls out Kandi Burruss’ Daughter + Kenya Moore & Kandi Clash

Kenya Moore is back on bad terms with Marlo Hampton. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans have been hearing a lot of rumors about the upcoming season. In fact, reports claimed that multiple feuds took place during filming. And one of the biggest feuds fans will see unfold will take place between Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton. During season 13, Marlo and Kenya were able to hash things out. Both apologized for the nasty things they have said and done in the past. Marlo even admitted that she understands she went too far when she taunted Kenya about not having a relationship with her mother. In return, Kenya apologized for taking over Marlo’s wig launch event.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
FanSided

Does Herrmann die on Chicago Fire?

Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) is crucial to the foundation of Chicago Fire. He’s the wily veteran who mentors the younger firefighters and the fatherly role model who sits behind the bar at Molly’s Pub. His presence has been appreciated since the pilot, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t...
TV SERIES
SheKnows

General Hospital’s [Spoiler] May Finally Do What Neither Carly Nor Michael Could: Break Up Sonny and Nina!

Here’s a question for you: Is General Hospital‘s Sonny with Nina because he truly loves her or because, well, she’s his consolation relationship? We certainly know how Michael feels about it. He made it clear as day that he feels his father is choosing Nina over everyone else. Heck, after that, we even thought that just maybe Sonny would be the one to end things with Nina.
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Turn Heads With Their Red Carpet Debut

Over a year into dating, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are finally making their red carpet debut. The attractive couple undoubtedly turned heads upon their arrival at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 27. While the pair have publicized their sweet romance on Instagram and in interviews throughout the past few months, Sunday marks the first time they posed together on a red carpet. Harvey was a work of art in a sparkly couture gown from Tony Ward, while Jordan looked dapper in a sleek black tux.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

