‘Kandi & the Gang’ Recap: Brandon is Confronted About His Romance with Dom’Unique

Todd Tucker and Kandi Burruss want things to get better at OLG. Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker have enjoyed doing business together. However, it can be stressful at times. And they sometimes clash when they have different opinions about what is the right move to make with their ventures. Interestingly enough, their OLG restaurants have had some issues. But instead of diving deeply into that on “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Bravo gave Kandi a new spinoff. And the focus of OLG is the primary purpose of “Kandi & the Gang.” So far, viewers have been introduced to the staff of one of the locations that is having the most issues. Each week, it becomes clear that a lot of changes will have to be made. For Kandi and Todd, the first major move was hiring Phillip Frempong.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO