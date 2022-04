Naruto has celebrated the release of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Chapter 68 with a special new promo! The fight against Code has reached a surprising new phase as the initial battle with the former Karma member yielded some shocking new results with Boruto Uzumaki losing him life and then being resurrected shortly after. The ensuing chaos might have ended the battle temporarily, but it was soon made clear that the fight was nowhere near over with the newest chapter of the series. In fact, it seems like the fight has really only begun as the manga intensifies even further.

COMICS ・ 23 DAYS AGO