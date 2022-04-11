Rob Manfred’s hilarious peace offering for players after lockout debacle

The Boston Red Sox have been a very successful franchise in the 2000s. Since enduring an 86-year World Series drought, which the team ended with their championship win in 2004, Boston has secured three more World Series titles, thanks to a knack for developing young talents. One such talent, Mookie Betts, authored an incredible MVP season back in 2018 en route to a World Series title. Betts, who was once the team’s top-rated prospect, came up in Boston’s farm system, though the team opted not to pay him when his price tag entered superstar territory. The talented outfielder was eventually traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who paid him a monster 12-year, $365 million extension. Fast forward a few years and the Red Sox have two more homegrown stars, Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts, who are desiring contract extensions. Devers and Bogaerts are among baseball’s best at their respective positions and are integral to Boston’s success. Yet, reports have surfaced saying that the Red Sox are far apart from both Devers and Bogaerts when it comes to their respective extensions. Sound familiar, Red Sox fans?

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO