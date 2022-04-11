Billikens Travis Ford on his team for next season and honoring the memory of his nephew

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talked with Billikens head basketball coach Travis Ford. Their season recently ended with a loss in the post season NIT, but already SLU being touted as a sure fire NCAA Tournament team next season.

Billikens head basketball coach Travis Ford tells us how the public can help prevent what happened to his nephew, former Billikens assistant coach Ford Stuen. The 29 year old coach passed away nearly one year ago from an infection that could possibly been treated with the proper bone marrow transplant match. Saint Louis University will host a bone marrow donor event this coming Wednesday, April 13th to be registered as a possible donor in the “Be the Match” program. That same program helped Blues super fan Laila, back in 2019.

