ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

'Heavenly Birthday' held for son killed in St. Petersburg murder-suicide

10NEWS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessica Chateau said her son Andres always...

www.wtsp.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

‘I’m going to kill us both’: Utah attempted murder-suicide

WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) – A Woods Cross woman was left in critical condition following what may have been a murder-suicide attempt by her husband.  Police Chief Chad Soffe of the Woods Cross Police Department shared that officers received a report of an accident with suspicious circumstances at 4:00 a.m. on March 20 in the […]
WOODS CROSS, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
10NEWS

Funeral service planned for teen who died in fall from Orlando thrill ride

ST. LOUIS — Funeral service plans are being released two weeks after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death from a thrill ride in Orlando. Visitation for the teen will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday morning at the SLU-Busch Student Center in St. Louis, Missouri, KMOV reports. A funeral service will reportedly follow at 10 a.m. at the same location.
ORLANDO, FL
Daily Voice

MURDER SUICIDE: Police Release Details In Father-Son Slayings At BWMC

A man killed his dad and then turned the gun on himself in the parking lot of a Maryland hospital the evening of Wednesday, March 16, authorities said. Kintrell T. Mceachern Jr., 24, was visiting family at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie when he shot his dad, 40-year-old Kintrell T. Mceachern Sr., in the parking lot, Anne Arundel County police said. This happened around 5:30 p.m.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
FOX 2

St. Louis teen and 12-year-old victims of a murder-suicide

Correction: An earlier version of this story indicated the below incident happened at LaSalle Park Court. That is a separate shooting involving teens. ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There was a murder-suicide involving a 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl near Downtown St. Louis, according to police. The shooting happened at around 2:00 am Friday in […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Birthday Party#Police
FOX 2

St. Louis police identify children in murder-suicide

ST. LOUIS—Police have identified the children found dead early Friday morning in what authorities are calling a murder-suicide. Police responded to the 1000 block of Spruce Friday and found a boy and a girl with puncture wounds who were pronounced dead at the scene. Saturday morning, police identified 12-year-old Paris Harvey of St. Louis as […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

Kemarni Watson Darby murder: Toddler holds mother’s hand in McDonald’s hours before he’s beaten to death

CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hotnewhiphop.com

Courtney Tailor Confronted In Miami Bar After Allegedly Stabbing Her Boyfriend To Death: Watch

Earlier this month, news broke that OnlyFans creator, Courtney Tailor, may have stabbed her ex-boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, to death in Miami. Officers responded to a call regarding a domestic violence incident at the El Paraiso apartment complex. Upon arriving, they found Tailor covered in blood and Obumseli suffering from a stab wound. It was when they rushed him to the hospital that he was presumed dead.
MIAMI, FL
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Witness tells of harrowing moment he SURFED with 'decomposed body with dark hair' before it washed up on one of Sydney's most popular beaches and wild theories emerge about her identity

A local has relived the horrifying moment he unknowingly surfed alongside the rotting remains of a woman's decomposed body drifting in the sea off a popular Sydney beach. Police were called to the northern end of Bronte Beach in the city's east around 5.45am on Wednesday after a call from a member of the public who found the body.
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Lawyer who stole $9million to fuel a cocaine and gambling addiction so bad he was wagering $1million a day, sleeping in his car and showering at the gym is banned from practicing

A lawyer has been banned from practicing for three years after he was jailed for stealing to feed his cocaine-fuelled gambling addiction. Former Sydney lawyer Brody Jack Clarke was jailed for six years in January 2019 after pilfering almost $10 million from media company WIN TV. The Council of the...
GAMBLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy