Harry Styles Blasts to No. U.K. No. 1 With ‘As It Was’

By Lars Brandle
 3 days ago

Harry Styles ’ comeback is complete, as his new song “As It Was” (Columbia) blasts to No. 1 on the U.K. chart .

“As It Was” flies to the top of the Official U.K. Singles Chart with 94,000 chart sales, the OCC reports, for the biggest opening week of any single so far this year.

During the chart week, the song amassed 10.5 million streams, the biggest volume of any track this year in the U.K. It’s also the most-downloaded song of the week, the charts compiler confirms.

“As It Was” is the former One Direction singer’s second solo No. 1, after 2017’s “Sign Of The Times,” and it’s the first track lifted from his forthcoming third studio album, Harry’s House , due out May 20 .

With his fast start, Styles ends Dave’s chart reign at four weeks with “Starlight” (Neighbourhood Recordings), which dips 1-2, while Aitch and Ashanti’s “Baby” (Capitol) slips 2-3.

Meanwhile, Cat Burns ’ viral breakthrough number “Go” holds at No. 6 (RCA/Since 93), its peak position, while Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran’s “Bam Bam” (Asylum/Capitol) stays at No. 10, also its equal high.

The next highest new entry belongs to U.S. rapper Lil Tjay, whose “In My Head” (Columbia) starts at No. 18, for his fourth U.K. Top 40 appearance.

Finally, Shawn Mendes’s breakup song “When You’re Gone” (EMI) gives the Canadian pop star reason to be happy. It’s new at No. 32, for Mendes’ 12th U.K. Top 40 hit.

