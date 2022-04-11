ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

How Celtics Feel Entering Postseason After Securing No. 2 Seed

By Scott Neville
 3 days ago
The Boston Celtics claimed the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference after a thorough beatdown of the Memphis Grizzlies on the final night of the regular season. With the...

