How Celtics Feel Entering Postseason After Securing No. 2 Seed

CJ McCollum likely gained some new fans on Wednesday night with his performance against the San Antonio Spurs. The New Orleans Pelicans guard scored 27 points in the first half of Wednesday’s play-in game to lead his team to a healthy 61-50 lead at the break. His efforts were appreciated not only by his teammates and Pelicans fans but also by a large amount of sports bettors.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO