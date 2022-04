The Norfolk Fire Division extinguished a house fire at 418 Verges Ave. in Norfolk at 2:24 p.m. on Tuesday that resulted in more than $45,000 in damage. According to assistant fire chief Trever O'Brien, the first arriving units saw flames coming from the east side of exterior structure of the house. The fire appeared to have started on the deck of the house, with moderate smoke and no flames on the inside.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 29 DAYS AGO