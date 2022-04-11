Victim dies at Sierra Providence east from gunshot injuries

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - For the second time in as many days, two people were shot at a neighborhood store in south Fort Worth. The April 14 shooting was reported around 4:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of South Riverside Drive near Maddox Avenue. One victim is in serious condition, the second one has minor injuries, according to MedStar. Another person was also shot at a nearby home in the 1400 block of E. Allen Avenue.Just last night, police and MedStar responded to a market on Bessie Street, where two people had been shot. Police said they believed this to be a drive through shooting. Both victims were expected to survive their injuries.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO