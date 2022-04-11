ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

Oh, the possibilities: Expo offers bounty for gardeners, outdoor enthusiasts

By Jennifer P. Brown
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 3 days ago

The last time I grew something from a seed was probably in my sixth-grade science class. That was nearly 50 years ago, so it’s safe to assume this is not going to be in my skill set. I should know better than to even try.

But seed packets just scream of possibilities. They are so seductive, especially in the spring when you see them stacked on a store display with dozens of flower and vegetable varieties illustrated in vibrant photos.

And some seed packets are even offered up free of charge, as I discovered Saturday during the Garden and Outdoor Living Expo at the Christian County Agriculture Expo Center. It’s a big event put on by Christian County Master Gardeners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BGzSR_0f5N201b00
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library offer free seed packets on Saturday, April 9, during the Garden and Outdoor Living Expo at the Christian County Agriculture Expo Center in Hopkinsville. (Photo by Jennifer P. Brown)

Among dozens of booths, there was one from the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library with a stack of little envelopes containing different vegetable seeds. The seeds are free because they are technically loaners. On the back of each envelope is a message that reads, “If possible, please return some saved seeds at the end of the season. Thank you!”

This means someone believes I am capable of planting vegetable seeds, growing vegetables and then saving seeds produced by my bounty to then share back with the library. If someone believes you are up to such a task, shouldn’t you try?

I took — I mean borrowed — some kale seeds of the Blue Scotch variety. I looked it up on the internet, and it’s a beauty. There’s also a lot of information about soil types and growing seasons. Whew.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nvRQK_0f5N201b00
The Garden and Outdoor Living Expo at the Christian County Agriculture Expo Center is put on by the Christian County Master Gardeners. (Photo by Jennifer P. Brown)

Just to play it safe, while I was at the expo I also bought a plant that someone else started for me.

It is a veronicastrum virginicum, a perennial better known in Kentucky as Culver’s root. It has white flowers and will grow to about 3 feet tall. It’s known as a butterfly magnate, so I’m looking forward to that.

Shannon Trimboli, of Busy Bee Nursery in Glasgow, helped me pick it out. I needed something that can take a lot of sun and blooms in the summer. Shannon and her husband, Anthony Trimboli, are wildlife biologists and educators who help people create pollinator and wildlife habitats. I know habitat sounds like something large, but Shannon encourages people to see nature right outside the back door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LsCgf_0f5N201b00
A tobacco tin birdhouse is displayed by Garden and Outdoor Living Expo vendor Whimsical Creations KY on Saturday, April 9, at the Christian County Agriculture Expo Center in Hopkinsville. (Photo by Jennifer P. Brown)

My neighbor Polly Stokes also bought some pollinators from Busy Bee Nursery — a Rattlesnake Master, Hairy Mountain Mint and Eastern Columbine. I imagine the Monarch butterflies are going to be dashing back and forth from my yard to Polly’s this summer.

You can learn more about Shannon’s work on her blog and on a podcast she produces.

Another vendor I met at the expo was Lisa Ewer, of Hopkinsville, who makes birdhouses, feeders and baths by repurposing old glassware, china pieces and vintage items like cookie and tobacco tins. Her business is called Whimsical Creations KY.

“I have an obsession with glassware. I love the colors, the texture, the way the light reflects,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cTLPD_0f5N201b00
Lisa Ewer, of Hopkinsville, makes birdhouses, feeders and baths by repurposing old glassware, china pieces and vintage items like cookie and tobacco tins, for her business Whimsical Creations KY. (Photo by Jennifer P. Brown)

A garden show like the Hopkinsville expo is a good place to show her work, she said, “because these are my people.”

Gardeners who spend a lot of time outdoors can see possibilities in her yard art. Often they are attracted to an old advertisement on something like a coffee tin that has become the body of a birdhouse.

“When people come in and see my stuff, they aren’t just seeing the birdhouse,” she said. “They are seeing memories.” It might remind them of their grandmother’s kitchen or of an old relative’s pipe tobacco.

Now back to the library’s kale seeds, if any of Hoptown Chronicle’s readers have experience growing this (from seed, mind you) I’d like to hear from you.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Local News

Schools offer outdoor classroom experiences through gardening

Now that spring has officially sprung, planting and growing season is on the horizon. But gardening isn’t limited to the backyard. Many schools are incorporating gardening into their curriculums to provide children with a direct relationship with nature through experiences in planting, harvesting, weeding, watering and more. At Westtown,...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Sierra Sun

Free high elevation gardening workshops offered

Slow Food Lake Tahoe, in partnership with the UCCE Master Gardeners of Lake Tahoe and UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center, are once again offering a free high elevation organic gardening workshop series focused on the edible plants that grow best in our unique high elevation climate. It’s free to attend the spring workshops and participants will also have an opportunity to purchase starts of their own for $15 which will include a mix of varieties specifically chosen because they grow best in our region.
GARDENING
The Albany Herald

Albany Herald's Home Garden & Outdoor Expo II a DIY paradise

ALBANY — Just as the gods conspired — with a little thing called COVID-19 — to halt the sophomore version of The Albany Herald’s Southwest Georgia Home Garden & Outdoor Expo, they’ve reversed themselves and decided to shine a little light — sunlight, that is — on the COVID-delayed Expo II, which will be held Saturday at the Albany Civic Center.
ALBANY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hopkinsville, KY
Industry
Christian County, KY
Industry
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
Culver, KY
Local
Kentucky Business
Christian County, KY
Lifestyle
Hopkinsville, KY
Lifestyle
State
Kentucky State
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Industry
Hopkinsville, KY
Business
City
Glasgow, KY
Christian County, KY
Business
County
Christian County, KY
WHAS 11

Time to start planting? Here's the final frost data

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gardeners often get very eager to get their green thumbs at this time of year, but should the planting begin? Of course, the hardier cole or sometimes referred to as "cold" crop plants can already be in the ground (Cole crops is the general term used to describe broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, collards, kale, and kohlrabi).
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Dairy Queen announces ‘Free Cone Day’ in honor of spring arrival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of the start of spring, Dairy Queen announced on their official website and social media that Monday, March 21 is Free Cone Day. Customers can get one free small vanilla cone per person at any participating U.S. non-mall locations all day. However, the offer may not be valid through delivery or mobile orders.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

2 men capture 95-pound catfish on the Ohio River in Kentucky

AUGUSTA, Ky. — Two men have just caught the largest trophy fish in their lives straight out of the Ohio River here in Kentucky. According to the Augusta County Historic District, the two men — Terry and Michael — had to get another angler to help them and provide a scale that was capable of weighing the fish.
AUGUSTA, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Busy Bee#Art#Outdoors#Bounty#Blue Scotch
KWQC

Flower and garden expo taking place today for outdoor lovers

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - The QCCA Flower and Garden Show kicked off on Friday at the expo center in Rock Island and will continue through the weekend. Vendors will have all the necessities for lawns and gardens, as well as products and services for landscaping, patios and outdoor living.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
The Guardian

No outdoor space? Why you don’t need a garden to garden

We’re a nation of gardeners, but, according to the Office for National Statistics, one in eight British households have no garden. If you live in one of these 3.3 million garden-less homes, but feel the need to get your hands muddy, there’s good news: you don’t need a garden to garden.
GARDENING
Newswatch 16

Outdoor expo in Wyoming County to usher in spring

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — Wyoming County residents also had a special way to kick off the spring season. The Creekwalkers Outdoor Expo at Factoryville Fire Company Station 9 showcased many different vendors from local parks, businesses, college clubs, and more. Visitors could also enter basket raffles or purchase snacks and...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WJHG-TV

Great Home and Garden Expo Interview 3/21

Katie Bente LIVE in Studio with updates on derelict vessel removal. Newschannel 7’s Katie Bente was live in the studio to discuss the latest derelict vessel removed from St. Andrew Bay. Updated: 18 hours ago. NewsChannel 7's Alex Joyce was in Panama City to talk to Wes Johnson, the...
PANAMA CITY, FL
KWQC

Flower and Garden Show returns to QCCA Expo Center this weekend

14th annual Quad City Fire Hockey vs Chicago Fire Benefit Game. The benefit game raised money for the families of Sterling Fire Department captain Garrett Ramos and Downers Grove Fire Department firefighter Mike Baldwin. Updated: 13 hours ago. Look for sunshine south and west, with lingering clouds north and east....
CHICAGO, IL
YourErie

Preparations underway for 5th Home & Garden Expo

Preparations for the Erie Home & Garden Expo are underway at the Bayfront Convention Center. Spring has sprung inside the Bayfront Convention Center showroom with exhibits to show different methods to improve your home. Those attending can expect to see a new feature this year called the “backyard bungalow” that takes a shed and turns […]
ERIE, PA
WMBB

The Great American Home and Garden Expo returns this weekend

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–If you’ve been wanting to spruce up your garden, or make renovations to your home, there is a one-stop-shop to help you do just that.  The Bay Building Industries Association is hosting its annual Great American Home & Garden Expo. The event is returning after a brief hiatus due to Hurricane Michael […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WNYT

Capital District Flower & Garden Expo gets underway

TROY - The Capital Region Flower and Garden Expo is underway at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. There are amazing floral designs and garden exhibits. You can also sample New York state wines, ciders and spirits. The doors open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $15....
TROY, NY
Hoptown Chronicle

CASA slates dinner to recruit volunteers

Christian County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates for abused and neglected children is hosting a dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 24, for individuals interested in learning more about the nonprofit organization. CASA of Christian County trains and supervises volunteers who serve as advocates for children, many of whom have...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
736K+
Views
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy