ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Arts@ARCO shares power of spoken, written word on West Side

By WKRC
WKRC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Arts@ARCO honored National Poetry Month Sunday...

local12.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Iconic West Side restaurant for sale

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A West Side staple that has served up Greek cuisine for nearly five decades is for sale as its owner eyes retirement. Alex Vassilou, the owner of Sebastian's Greek Restaurant at 5209 Glenway Ave. in Price Hill, said that he hopes to retire soon and would like to sell his business.
CINCINNATI, OH
citybureau.org

Tackling Food Apartheid on the West Side

This story was produced by City Bureau and co-published by South Side Weekly. Forty acres and a mule”— referencing the first act of reparations temporarily granted to formerly enslaved people after the Civil War—didn’t make it past 1865, and definitely has not translated to West Side neighborhoods where mostly Black residents scarcely have land ownership, nor the means to grow their own food. Traveling west on the #70 bus past Kedzie Avenue or on the Green Line past Ashland Avenue, you will squint and search to spot any grocery store. The same realization hit Liz Abunaw when she first traveled to Austin—a trip that would launch her long journey toward establishing a Black-owned grocery store in the neighborhood, named Forty Acres Fresh Market.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
L.A. Weekly

The Oscar-Nominated Designers Behind Cruella and West Side Story Share Their Inspirations

The Academy Awards air this Sunday night on ABC, and after two years of pandemic, the ceremony and surrounding fanfare in Hollywood where it’s held, is actually starting to generate excitement again. After foregoing hosts the past three years, this year’s ceremony offers three sure-to-be entertaining ladies helming the show: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. Maybe more so than past years, the best picture nominated films (Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story and King Richard) are all deserving of praise, and thanks to streaming, most of us have seen them. We don’t do winner predictions, but here’s something we will predict: the fashion on attendees will be fiercer than ever! As the pandemic numbers stay steady in the U.S. and we all start to venture out, many want to have fun with frocks and suits again, and celebrities have the money, stylists and designer relationships to do it to the max. Fashion and costuming were a big reason why 2021 movies were so enjoyable to begin with thanks to this year’s Oscar-nominated designers, and we think their pizzazz will be reflected on the red carpet and the Dolby stage.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WABE

Giwayen Mata shares stories of the African diaspora through dance, song and spoken word

Giwayen Mata is an award-winning ensemble that focuses on and celebrates the rich traditions of Africa. Through dance, song, spoken word and drums, the women of Giwayen Mata share stories of the African diaspora. This weekend at 7 Stages, the ensemble is hosting the event “I AM ATL Woman.” The performance is dedicated to sharing experiences of Black and African women of Atlanta. Tambra Omiyale Harris, artistic director of Giwayen Mata, joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes to discuss this rich experience.
ATLANTA, GA
WKRC

Suburban Cincinnati movie theater to be auctioned following foreclosure

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati movie theater is on the auction block after a foreclosure complaint in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court. Envision Cinemas at 4780 Cornell Road in Blue Ash will be up for auction with a starting bid of $4.6 million in an Ohio Sheriff Sale taking place on April 20 at noon. The auction lists the cinema's appraised value at $6.9 million.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side#Spoken Word#Arco#Art#Poetry#Hill#Wkrc

Comments / 0

Community Policy