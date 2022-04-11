ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Krenn: Three Things we learned from blanking Buffalo

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Lightning are back in third place in the Atlantic Division after a resounding 5-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. After losing four consecutive games for the first time since February of 2020, a big win was a much-needed relief for Tampa Bay, whose magic number to...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Power takes solo lap for NHL debut with Sabres

Defenseman's parents film entire lap before game against Maple Leafs. The Buffalo Sabres are powered up. Sabres defenseman Owen Power made his NHL debut with the team on Tuesday, starting the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Before puck drop, Power skated a solo lap at Scotiabank Arena and was warmly welcomed by NHL fans.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Power helps Sabres defeat Maple Leafs in NHL debut

TORONTO -- Owen Power helped the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in his NHL debut at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. Power, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, was plus-2 in 19:28 of ice time. He signed a three-year, entry level contract with the Sabres on Friday after completing his sophomore season with the University of Michigan, where he had 32 points (three goals, 29 assists) in 33 games.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

At The Final Horn | Sabres unable to convert in home loss to St. Louis

The Buffalo Sabres had their chances, but couldn't covert on enough of them in a 6-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at KeyBank Center. Rookie defenseman Owen Power, playing in his second NHL game, recorded the primary assist on Alex Tuch's second-period goal that tied the game 2-2 for his first NHL point. However, the Blues quickly regained the lead and never looked back.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Boston, NY
City
Ontario, NY
State
Minnesota State
City
Tampa, FL
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
NHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Stars 1, Lightning 0

Although this was the third straight game in which the Lightning kept their goals against number low, they were not as sharp in their overall performance as they had been in those two earlier contests. The Stars brought consistent pressure - especially over the final 40 minutes - which meant...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Bolts rally for wild OT win over Anaheim

Tampa Bay officially clinches a spot in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. What a way to clinch a spot in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Lightning blew an early two-goal lead, rallied back to tie the game in the final minute of regulation and survived a second overturned goal in the extra session to eventually defeat the Ducks 4-3 on Anthony Cirelli's game-winner.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Penguins Clinch Playoff Berth and Extend Longest Active Postseason Streak

Individual Tickets for Home Games 1 and 2 of Round One Available April 22. With tonight's win over the New York Islanders, the Pittsburgh Penguins have officially clinched a playoff berth for a 16th-straight season, extending the longest-active postseason streak among teams in the major North American professional sports leagues.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

LA Kings @ Chicago Blackhawks: How to Watch

Watch: KCOP-13 Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Blackhawks: 24 - 37 - 11 (59 pts) Kings: 38 - 26 - 10 (86 pts) 1. Calgary Flames: 97 points (72 GP) 2. Edmonton Oilers: 90 points (73 GP) 3. LA Kings: 86 points (74 GP) --------------------------------------------------------- 4. Vegas Golden...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mcdonagh
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Martin St. Louis
Person
Corey Perry
Person
Zach Bogosian
Person
Brian Elliott
NHL

Red Wings sign goaltender Magnus Hellberg to one-year deal

Hellberg, 31, spent the 2021-22 season with Sochi HC of the Kontinental Hockey League, posting a 2.42 goals-against average, 0.917 save percentage and five shutouts in 37 games. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound netminder has suited up the last five seasons in the KHL for Kunlun Red Star (2017-18), St. Petersburg SKA (2018-21) and Sochi, recording an 81-64-14 record in 169 appearances. A native of Uppsala, Sweden, Hellberg also represented his country at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, appearing in two games and posting a 1-0-1 record, along with a 2.46 goals-against average and a 0.933 save percentage. Additionally, Hellberg played for Team Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Championship and posted a 3-0-0 record in three starts en route to helping his country win the gold medal.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 12

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 12:. -- They defeat the Dallas Stars in any fashion (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, TVAS, NHL LIVE). -- They get one point against the Stars AND the Pittsburgh Penguins defeat the New York Islanders in any fashion (7:30 p.m. ET; MSG+, ATTSN-PT, ESPN+, NHL LIVE).
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Krug returned to Blues lineup, welcomed back to Boston on birthday

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins welcomed a familiar face to TD Garden in Tuesday's 4-2 loss against the St. Louis Blues. On his 31st birthday, Torey Krug returned to the lineup after missing 10 games with an upper-body injury in time to face the Bruins for the first time as a member of the Blues. He played nine seasons with Boston before signing with St. Louis as a free agent on Oct. 9, 2020.
NHL
NHL

Prospect Perspective: Checkering It Out

AHL affiliate Charlotte becomes first team in league's Eastern Conference to clinch playoff spot. Kraken developing pros lead the way with recent scoring and stellar goaltending. April 14, 2022. As center Matty Beniers skates impressively into his NHL future and rookies Kole Lind and Cale Fleury continue to impress for...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blanking#The Atlantic Division
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers @ Capitals

Interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (23-38-11) are in DC on Tuesday to take on Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (40-22-10). Game time at Capital One Arena is 7:00 p.m. EDT (ESPN, 97.5 The Fanatic). This is the fourth and final meeting of the season between the Metro Division clubs...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Smith calls part of Blues-Bruins game

Chris Kerber gave Springfield Thunderbirds broadcaster Ryan Smith a chance to call an NHL game for the first time in second period on Tuesday. Ryan Smith was barely awake on Monday morning when he got a phone call from St. Louis Blues radio play-by-play broadcaster Chris Kerber. Smith, who broadcasts...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Lightning rally, clinch playoff berth with OT win against Ducks

TAMPA -- The Tampa Bay Lightning clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 4-3 overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks at Amalie Arena on Thursday. Anthony Cirelli won it at 1:58 after Nikita Kucherov tied the game 3-3 with 13 seconds remaining in the third period after the Lightning pulled Brian Elliott for an extra attacker.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Blues

Owen Power will make his home debut when the Sabres host the St. Louis Blues tonight at KeyBank Center. Power, the first-overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, played his first NHL game on Tuesday night in Toronto. He skated 19:50 and had a plus-2 rating in the 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Granato named to Team USA's World Championship coaching staff

Sabres' bench boss will serve as an assistant coach during the tournament, which begins May 13. Buffalo Sabres head coach Don Granato has been named to Team USA's coaching staff for the 2022 IIHF World Championship. Granato will serve as an assistant coach on head coach David Quinn's staff. Jeff...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Ovechkin vs. Matthews debated by Gretzky, others

TORONTO -- Alex Ovechkin is third in NHL history with 776 goals, 25 behind Gordie Howe and 118 fewer than Wayne Gretzky. Auston Matthews leads the NHL in goals this season with 58 and is attempting to become the first player to score 60 since Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos did it in 2012.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy