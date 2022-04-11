ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bulls beat Wolves 124-120 behind Patrick Williams’ 35 points

By DAVE CAMPBELL
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f0GIP_0f5MyYoe00
1 of 8

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Patrick Williams scored a career-high 35 points and Ayo Dosunmu had 26 points in a season-high 45 minutes as the Chicago Bulls hung on for a 124-120 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night with both teams in rest-the-regulars mode in preparation for the postseason.

Troy Brown Jr. added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulls, who played without four starters and stopped a four-game losing streak. They nearly blew a 28-point second quarter lead after a spirited rally by the deep reserves for the Timberwolves, who didn’t use any starters in the second half.

The Bulls already had the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference bracket secured. They’ll face No. 3 seed Milwaukee in the first round, thanks to their concerning slide down the stretch. Chicago, which has returned to the playoffs after a four-year absence, shared the East’s best record with Miami at the All-Star break.

“We have to maintain a high level of competitive fight. They’re champions for a reason,” coach Billy Donovan said. “They’re battle-tested.”

The Wolves, who were locked into seventh place in the Western Conference earlier in the week, will host the Los Angeles Clippers in a play-in game Tuesday night.

“It’s a good first step. This needs to be the foundation of what we’re trying to build, and regardless of what happens from here, we’ve got a lot of things that we’ve learned,” coach Chris Finch said.

Nathan Knight had 17 points and eight rebounds and Jaylen Nowell added 15 points for the Wolves, who outscored the Bulls 40-27 in the third quarter and pulled within 116-115 on a contested corner 3-pointer by little-used fan favorite Jake Layman with 1:42 to go.

Dosunmu, the only starter who played for the Bulls, dropped in a layup on the other end. The rookie from Illinois hit a 3-pointer on the next possession.

Williams, the fourth overall pick in the 2020 draft who missed 65 games earlier this season after tearing ligaments in his wrist and needing surgery, went 10 for 21 from the floor. Even when the stars are back, the Bulls need Williams to find his spots to score for them to upset the Bucks.

“I was running a lot of things at him tonight to try to get him to be like that,” Donovan said. “He took it upon himself to do the things that he did, even randomly.”

MISSING MEN

The Bulls had only 10 available players, with four starters sidelined. DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic had the night off, Zach LaVine was shelved to give his nagging knee discomfort an extra break, and Coby White was out with a sprained toe. The Bulls have also been without point guard Lonzo Ball for the last three months with a knee injury that won’t let him return for the playoffs.

The Timberwolves rested All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns and point guard D’Angelo Russell, who was officially listed with an illness but watched from the bench in a striped turtleneck. The third member of their star trio, Anthony Edwards, scored eight points in 18 minutes and didn’t play in the second half. Neither did starter Jarred Vanderbilt.

“I’m real confident and real excited for what’s next for us,” Knight said.

THAT’S ONE WAY TO DO IT

Timberwolves firebrand Patrick Beverley joined Towns and Russell on the rest list after his ejection in the second quarter for drawing technical fouls 15 seconds apart. The trigger for Beverley was the absence of a foul call he argued for on a short jumper, and he aimed his complaining at referee David Guthrie. As Beverley jogged off the court, he gave referee Michael Smith a pat on the back.

ALWAYS COACHING

Despite a 23-point halftime lead for the Bulls, coach Billy Donovan called two timeouts in the first two minutes of the third quarter. During the first one, he admonished Dosunmu for not taking better control of a disorganized offensive set.

FOR THE RECORD

The Bulls, who went 7-14 over the last 21 games, finished 46-36 for their best mark since 50-32 in 2014-15. That was also the last time they swept the two-game season series from the Wolves.

The Timberwolves finished with six losses in their last 10 games and landed at 46-36, their second-best record of the last 18 years. They were 47-35 in 2017-18, the only time they’ve made the playoffs since reaching the 2004 Western Conference finals.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Backup guard Alex Caruso (bruised lower back) sat out for the third straight game. Donovan said he’s not in danger of missing time in the playoffs.

Timberwolves: Backup center Greg Monroe, signed three days ago for some extra depth and experience in the post for the playoffs, had nine points and five assists in 18 minutes.

Bulls: The series against the defending NBA champion Bucks will begin in Milwaukee next weekend. The Bulls went 1-14 against the top four teams in the Eastern Conference this season, including 0-4 against the Bucks. They lost by four, six, 28 and 21 points in those matchups.

Timberwolves: If they beat the Clippers, they’ll be the West’s No. 7 seed and face Memphis in the first round starting next weekend. If the Wolves lose Tuesday, they’ll stay home and play the San Antonio-New Orleans winner on Friday for the No. 8 seed.

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Clippers looking to eke out playoff berth vs Pelicans

LOS ANGELES (AP) — From their first-ever Western Conference Finals appearance to a last-gasp play-in game, the Los Angeles Clippers have been a surprisingly resilient bunch. They finished two games above .500 despite not having superstar Kawhi Leonard all season and losing Paul George for a big chunk of it. They traded for Norman Powell in February, only to lose him to injury days later.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Basketball
City
Chicago, IL
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Ownership Performance

Michael Jordan has been an owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2006, back when they were still the Bobcats. He’s been the team’s majority owner since 2010. During that time, his franchise has struggled to produce in the postseason. The Bobcats/Hornets lost first-round series in 2010, 2014 and 2016, and last night Charlotte was eliminated in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Ayo Dosunmu
Person
Troy Brown Jr.
Person
Jake Layman
Person
Jarred Vanderbilt
Person
Jaylen Nowell
Person
Nathan Knight
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Zach Lavine
The Associated Press

Miles Bridges fined $50K for throwing mouthpiece into crowd

The NBA fined Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges $50,000 Thursday for throwing his mouthpiece into the crowd after he was ejected from Wednesday night’s play-in game loss to the Hawks in Atlanta. After picking up two technical fouls for arguing a call, an agitated Bridges left the floor for...
NBA
The Associated Press

Stephen Curry optimistic about returning for Game 1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry threw down a two-handed slam dunk during practice, then said he was optimistic about his chances of being on the court again for Golden State’s playoff opener Saturday against Denver. Curry took a key step in his recovery from a sprained ligament...
NBA
The Spun

College Basketball’s Third-Leading Scorer Announces Transfer

College basketball’s third-leading scorer has announced his transfer decision. Detroit guard Antoine Davis, who finished third in the country in scoring last season, announced on Thursday that he’s entering the transfer portal. Davis is one of the best scorers in the sport right now. He’s averaging 24.6 points...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Eastern Conference#The Los Angeles Clippers
The Spun

Lamar Odom Knows Who Lakers Next Head Coach Should Be

Just two seasons removed from winning an NBA championship, Frank Vogel is now unemployed. The Los Angeles Lakers, in the meantime, are seeking out his replacement. Former NBA great Lamar Odom knows who should get the job, and frankly it’s a shocking pick. In speaking with TMZ Sports this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Guardians make Ramirez’s 7-year, $141 million deal official

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez’s new contract is official. His value to the Guardians hasn’t been in dispute for a long time. The All-Star third baseman — and one of baseball’s best all-around players — signed his seven-year $141 million contract on Thursday, a day before Cleveland plays its first home opener since changing its name last year.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

849K+
Followers
416K+
Post
385M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy