ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Magic beat Heat in finale, overcoming Oladipo’s big game

By DICK SCANLON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fB2o0_0f5MyW3C00
1 of 6

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Most of the Miami Heat didn’t show up for Sunday night for the season finale against the Orlando Magic.

Victor Oladipo did, scoring 40 points in what turned into a 3-point shooting contest in a 125-111 loss to the Magic.

Mo Bamba and R.J. Hampton each scored 21 points for the Magic, who matched a franchise record by hitting 23 3-point shots in 58 attempts.

Miami made 19 of 50 3-point shots in seeing its seven-game win streak end in the season finale. The Heat wrapped up the top seed in the Eastern Conference on Thursday night and rested several players.

“We’ll take the next couple days just to recover and guys can take care of their bodies, and then we’ll get back to work,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. ”That’s the whole point of the regular season. You don’t need to live in fear or panic. We’ve had six months to prepare for the playoffs, and whoever we’re going to play in that first round, we likely will have played them three or four times.

“We’ll ramp it up in the middle of the week and then when we finally get the nod of who we’ll be playing, we’ll dial it up to the details of our specific opponent.”

Oladipo, playing in only his eighth game of the season after recovering from surgery on his right quad 11 months ago, scored 25 points in the first half.

“I’m still in the rehab process,” said Oladipo, who also had 10 rebounds and seven assists. “It just felt good to go out there and be myself and try to do what I have to do to help us win. When my name is called I have to be ready. But right now I feel like I’m a position to have what I need physically.”

Javonte Smart scored 20 points for the Heat. Haywood Highsmith added 16 points and five rebounds in his first Miami start.

Markelle Fultz was one of seven Magic players in double figures with 10 points and a career-high 15 assists.

Orlando finished with the worst record (22-60) in the Easter Conference. “If you judge it off wins and losses, that’s one thing,” first-year coach Jamahl Mosley said.

TIP-INS

Heat: C Bam Adebayo was placed in the health and safety protocol, which will keep him away from the team until at least Friday. ... G Tyler Herro (knee), F Jimmy Butler (rest) and G Kyle Lowry (rest) did not play. ... G Mychal Mulder and F Haywood Highsmith started for the first time for Miami. .. The game completed Miami’s 34th regular season in the NBA and Orlando’s 33rd. The Heat lead the series 73-57.

Magic: F Wendell Carter Jr. (wrist), F Franz Wagner (ankle), G Cole Anthony (toe) and G Jalen Suggs (ankle) did not play. ... F Admiral Schofield was fined $20,000 and C Robin Lopez was fined $15,000 by the NBA for their roles in an on-court altercation at Charlotte on Thursday. . . . The Orlando Magic Youth Foundation presented a distribution of $1.05 million to 17 Central Florida non-profit organizations at halftime.

Heat: Will play their first postseason game against a play-in survivor on April 17 in Miami.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Lamar Odom Knows Who Lakers Next Head Coach Should Be

Just two seasons removed from winning an NBA championship, Frank Vogel is now unemployed. The Los Angeles Lakers, in the meantime, are seeking out his replacement. Former NBA great Lamar Odom knows who should get the job, and frankly it’s a shocking pick. In speaking with TMZ Sports this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Sports
Orlando, FL
Basketball
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
Orlando, FL
Sports
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Ownership Performance

Michael Jordan has been an owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2006, back when they were still the Bobcats. He’s been the team’s majority owner since 2010. During that time, his franchise has struggled to produce in the postseason. The Bobcats/Hornets lost first-round series in 2010, 2014 and 2016, and last night Charlotte was eliminated in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Haywood Highsmith
Person
Mychal Mulder
Person
Robin Lopez
Person
Markelle Fultz
Person
Javonte Smart
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Franz Wagner
The Associated Press

Miles Bridges fined $50K for throwing mouthpiece into crowd

The NBA fined Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges $50,000 Thursday for throwing his mouthpiece into the crowd after he was ejected from Wednesday night’s play-in game loss to the Hawks in Atlanta. After picking up two technical fouls for arguing a call, an agitated Bridges left the floor for...
NBA
The Associated Press

South Carolina guard Rivers entering transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Saniya Rivers, part of South Carolina’s No. 1 women’s basketball recruiting class this past season, has entered the NCAA transfer portal a day after the Gamecocks celebrated their national championship with a downtown parade. Rivers announced her choice on social media Thursday. She’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

LeBron James Shares Hot Take On WNBA Draft Eligibility: "Why The Hell Do Those Young Ladies Have To Stay In School For 4 Years Before Being Able To Go Pro?"

With his season over, LeBron James will have a little extra time in his hands for the next few months. On Tuesday, he decided to use it to watch the WNBA Draft. Ass he watched the whole thing play out, the King couldn't help but protest against the eligibility rule that requires all players to be at least 22-years-old.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Miami Heat#The Orlando Magic
The Spun

College Basketball’s Third-Leading Scorer Announces Transfer

College basketball’s third-leading scorer has announced his transfer decision. Detroit guard Antoine Davis, who finished third in the country in scoring last season, announced on Thursday that he’s entering the transfer portal. Davis is one of the best scorers in the sport right now. He’s averaging 24.6 points...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Stephen Curry optimistic about returning for Game 1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry threw down a two-handed slam dunk during practice, then said he was optimistic about his chances of being on the court again for Golden State’s playoff opener Saturday against Denver. Curry took a key step in his recovery from a sprained ligament...
NBA
The Associated Press

Clippers looking to eke out playoff berth vs Pelicans

LOS ANGELES (AP) — From their first-ever Western Conference Finals appearance to a last-gasp play-in game, the Los Angeles Clippers have been a surprisingly resilient bunch. They finished two games above .500 despite not having superstar Kawhi Leonard all season and losing Paul George for a big chunk of it. They traded for Norman Powell in February, only to lose him to injury days later.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

849K+
Followers
416K+
Post
385M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy