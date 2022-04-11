ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Mavs’ Doncic strains calf against Spurs as playoffs loom

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) moves to the basket past San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic strained his left calf in the third quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the regular-season finale against San Antonio on Sunday night.

Doncic had turned to run to the defensive end when he pulled up after the first step and stopped. He called for the medical staff while reaching for his calf after play was stopped and almost immediately went to the locker room.

The two-time All-Star got a reprieve to play against the Spurs when the NBA rescinded what would have been his 16th technical foul of the season two nights earlier against Portland. Doncic would have been suspended for the game had the technical been upheld.

The playoff-bound Mavericks had a chance to move up to the third seed with a win and a Golden State loss in New Orleans. Dallas will open the playoffs next weekend.

Coach Jason Kidd said before the game the club wanted to treat the game as a dress rehearsal for the playoffs even if it didn’t mean moving up from the fourth seed.

Doncic had played his normal rotation, going the entire first quarter and part of the second. He was on the verge of playing all of the third quarter when he pulled up with the injury. He left with 2:24 remaining in the quarter.

