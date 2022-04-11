ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Killing Eve’: [SPOILER] Dies In Final, Gut-Wrenching Moments Of Series Finale

By Dina Sartore-Bodo
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EhKZE_0f5Mxiep00
Anika Molnar/BBCA

Sorry, baby. ‘Killing Eve’ is over for good, and in the last moments of the last episode ever, a fan favorite character met their end.

Four seasons, 32 episodes, one hell of a twisted finale. The final episode of Killing Eve had a lot of ground to cover if fans were going to feel satisfied with saying good-bye to their favorite show. Stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer had teased prior to the finale that the end wouldn’t be a happy one – and they sure as hell weren’t kidding. However, the journey to the end was pretty spectacular.

Having finally decided they’re better together than apart, Villanelle and Eve reunite and decide to take down the Twelve together. Their journey takes them from Scotland – where Eve saves Villanelle from a way too clingy Gunn – back to London, where it all began. Along the way, fans get everything they’ve waited years for: a declaration of devotion from Eve, a night spent together in bed, and the long-awaited kiss, this time without the head butt. They’re finally the Bonnie and Clyde duo Villanelle envisioned they’d be and with one final task, they could be free to live that way forever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29t1Dp_0f5Mxiep00
Jodie Comer in the series finale of ‘Killing Eve’. (David Emery/BBCA)

But it’s all too good to be true. Having discovered the secret meeting place of the Twelve on a boat on the Thames, Villanelle slaughters the lot of them, while Eve causes a distraction to clear her path. With the job done, the pair embrace in front of the Tower Bridge, the same place last season they vowed to walk away from each other forever. If you want things to end on a happy note, this is where I’d recommend you stop the tape and live forever in blissful ignorance. But if not…

Villanelle hugs Eve tightly, looking incredibly happy to be free and with the one she loves — until she’s shot in the shoulder by a sniper bullet. As gunfire rains down on them, Villanelle saves Eve by pushing her off the boat into the water. Eve, wearing a heavy coat, starts to drown, and Villanelle desperately swims to her. But another bullet hits her in the water – this one, the kill shot. And then another, for good measure.

Eve manages to get free of the coat weighing her down and tries to swim to Villanelle, but she’s too far from reach, and Eve watches as Villanelle’s dead body sinks into the dark water. Eve makes it back to the surface and cries out in agony into the night, having lost Villanelle forever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NlSt8_0f5Mxiep00
Fiona Shaw in the series finale of ‘Killing Eve’ (David Emery/BBCA)

But here is the twist: while there’s a laundry list of people who could’ve and would’ve wanted Villanelle dead – Gunn, Konstantine’s daughter, an assassin for Helene – when the camera pans to the bridge, we see that it’s Carolyn who has given the order to have her killed. CAROLYN! But she owed her a dare! Did Havana mean NOTHING?! Her motive is unclear, given even without Villanelle dead, Carolyn could have returned to MI6 without being “empty handed”, as she told Pam earlier, with the Twelve all dead by Villanelle’s hand.

So Carolyn’s true motives and what will become of Eve now that she’s lost everything may never be known. With Eve crying in the water, the show comes to an end. Is it a fitting end? Depends on who you ask. Pretty sure there are going to be some fairly devastated Villanelle fans in the morning, especially since a Killing Eve movie seems off the table. Sad!

Comments / 0

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
174K+
Followers
16K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

