One My Hero Academia fan gave Star and Stripe and All Might the reunion they truly needed with some emotional new art! Star and Stripe is one of the most important pro heroes in the series, but unfortunately was not around for as long as many fans had hoped to see. As the Final Act geared up for the final battle between the heroes and villains, fans were given a brief look at the other countries outside of Japan as the United States of America's own number one hero decided to jump in the fray against Tomura Shigaraki before he got too powerful.

COMICS ・ 26 DAYS AGO