El Paso County, CO

Red Flag Warning issued for Huerfano County Including Walsenburg by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-10 21:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Monona by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Monona Extreme Fire Danger Conditions Expected Today .The combination of very warm temperatures, low relative humidity, dry fuels, and strong southerly winds will result in critical fire weather conditions this afternoon and early evening RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND PARTS OF WESTERN IOWA A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for wind and low relative humidity, from Noon to 9 PM CDT today. * Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona county. In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge and Butler counties. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts to over 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 16 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly, exhibit extreme behavior and be very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
MONONA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 PM MDT this evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Monday for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zones 221, 222, 224, and 226 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley, Fremont and Teller counties, and all of the southeast plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 224. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread today, and again on Monday.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE SUNDAY AFTERNOON .A Pacific storm system will move into the area Sunday and Monday, bringing strong southwesterly winds to the fire zones this afternoon. Very dry conditions on Sunday will allow critical fire conditions to develop. A strong surface front from the west will bring a sudden shift in winds from southwest to west-northwest in the early evening hours. Higher humidities on Monday should preclude the area from critical fire conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110, 111, 112 and 113, southwestern and south-central New Mexico. Also included are far west Texas fire weather zones 055 and 056. * WIND...West winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity of 5 to 10 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT...will be over the lowland zones of New Mexico. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches, heaviest over the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000 Feet, Wet Mountains Above 10000 Feet and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet. * WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to midnight MDT Monday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado State
El Paso County, CO
Huerfano County, CO
Las Animas, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Coleman, Jones, Mason, McCulloch, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will occur shortly. A combination of strong winds, low humidity and dry fuels will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Coleman; Jones; Mason; McCulloch; Taylor A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING...FOR THE WESTERN HALF INTO SOUTHEASTERN PARTS OF WEST CENTRAL TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE WESTERN HALF INTO SOUTHEASTERN PARTS OF WEST CENTRAL TEXAS The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...12 to 20 percent. * FUELS...Critically Dry. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Edwards, Kinney, Maverick, Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 13:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-16 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Edwards; Kinney; Maverick; Val Verde RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF THE EDWARDS PLATEAU AND RIO GRANDE PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM THURSDAY FOR LOCATIONS GENERALLY WEST OF A LINE FROM LLANO TO EAGLE PASS .Dry air with relative humidity values below 20 percent will continue to remain in place today with moderate south- southeasterly sustained winds of around 15 to 20 mph across portions of the Rio Grande and southern Edwards Plateau. For tonight, the low relative humidity values gradually recover while wind speeds subside to around 5 to 15 mph. A dryline will advance eastward during Thursday to near the highway 281 corridor ahead of a weak pacific cold front that evening. To the west of this dryline, critical fire weather conditions will likely develop with relative humidity values below 20 percent with shifting and increasings winds coming out of the west. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph could be possible with gusts up to 40 mph, especially over Val Verde County. To the east of the dryline, relative humidity values expected to be much higher. Fuels are still in a cured state from the end of the winter season, and with little precipitation in the past few months, conditions are tinder dry. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF THE EDWARDS PLATEAU AND RIO GRANDE PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF THE EDWARDS PLATEAU AND RIO GRANDE PLAINS * WINDS...For Today in the Red Flag Warning, South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. For Thursday within the Fire Weather Watch, West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...For Today in the Red Flag Warning, 10 to 20 percent. For Thursday within the Fire Weather Watch, 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly and unpredictably. Prevention of fire starts by avoiding planned burning, or by limiting activities prone to produce sparks can stop the start and spread of wildfires.
EDWARDS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 14:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...3 to 6. * Timing...Noon until 9 PM CDT.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Crook County Plains, Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-28 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Crook County Plains; Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell; Weston County Plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, 321, 322, 325, 326, AND 333 .Warm, very dry, and breezy conditions will develop across much of the northeast Wyoming plains, the southern Black Hills, and far southwest South Dakota this afternoon. Relative humidities will drop to near or below 15 percent in the afternoon with gusty west to southwest winds, supporting critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, 321, 322, 325, 326, AND 333 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 314 Northern Campbell, 315 Southern Campbell, 316 Crook County Plains, 317 Weston County Plains, 321 Southern Black Hills, 322 Fall River County Area, 325 Custer County Plains, 326 Pine Ridge Area and 333 Bennett County Area. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity will produce critical fire weather conditions.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
#Red Flag Warning
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Custer County Plains, Fall River County Area, Pine Ridge Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-28 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Custer County Plains; Fall River County Area; Pine Ridge Area; Southern Black Hills RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, 321, 322, 325, AND 326 .Warm, very dry, and breezy conditions will develop across much of the northeast Wyoming plains, the southern Black Hills, and far southwest South Dakota Monday afternoon. Relative humidities will drop to near or below 15 percent in the afternoon, with gusty west to southwest winds, supporting critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, 321, 322, 325, AND 326 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 314 Northern Campbell, 315 Southern Campbell, 316 Crook County Plains, 317 Weston County Plains, 321 Southern Black Hills, 322 Fall River County Area, 325 Custer County Plains and 326 Pine Ridge Area. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity will produce critical fire weather conditions.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Deserts and Lowlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-16 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southwest Deserts and Lowlands Elevated Fire Weather Conditions over Southwest New Mexico this afternoon .An approaching Pacific trough will move in from the west today. Very dry air will spread across the region on strong westerly winds ahead of this system. Single-digit relative humidity is expected across the lowlands this afternoon, along with breezy to windy conditions. In addition, high temperatures this afternoon will be about ten degrees above normal. This area will also be in the Extreme class of fire danger due to dry fuels. All these elements will make for elevated to critical fire weather conditions across the lowlands of southwest New Mexico this afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, AND WARM TEMPERATURES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 111 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 111, across the lowlands of southwest New Mexico. * WIND...Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity of 7 to 10 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT...Will be across the lowlands of southwestern New Mexico, to include the Bootheel and southwest deserts. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
GRANT COUNTY, NM
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dickens, Garza, Kent, King, Stonewall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. Target Area: Dickens; Garza; Kent; King; Stonewall RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * Timing...This afternoon and early this evening.. * Wind...Southwest 20 to 30 mph. * Humidity...15 to 20 percent. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms also may develop early this afternoon with potential for a few fire starts prior to the stronger southwest winds developing.
DICKENS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised on Sunday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004 013...014...015...016...027...028...029...041...042...079...080 081...252...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 to 14 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 14:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 066, 067, 073, 077, 078, 088, 089, 093, 094, 097, 101, 101, AND 102 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 073, 097, and 101.Fire weather zones 066, 067, 077, 078, 088, 089, 093, 094, 101, and 102. * WIND...Wind gusts during the afternoon of 25 to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Humidity levels of 20 to 30 percent this afternoon. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Andrews, Borden, Dawson, Eastern Culberson County, Ector by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Dawson; Eastern Culberson County; Ector; Gaines; Glasscock; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Howard; Loving; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Scurry; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor; Winkler RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO...THE PERMIAN BASIN...AND TRANS PECOS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT MONDAY AFTERNOON FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ SUNDAY FOR THE PERMIAN BASIN...TRANS PECOS..AND SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County. * TIMING...For the Warning...Sunday afternoon into evening. For the Watch...Monday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...Sunday...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Monday...West 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. In the mountains...35 to 50 mph with gusts to 70 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * RFTI...4 to 5 or critical.
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Plymouth, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Plymouth; Woodbury RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA...NORTHEAST NEBRASKA...AND FAR NORTHWEST IOWA * AFFECTED AREA...Iowa fire weather zones 020 and 031. Nebraska fire weather zones 013 and 014. South Dakota fire weather zones 038, 050, 052, 053, 054, 057, 058, 059, 060, 061, 063, 064, 065, 066, 068, 069, 070, and 071. * WIND...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southeast Coastal Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 18:52:00 Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southeast Coastal Plains RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR THE SOUTHEAST COASTAL PLAINS Recent observations show that relative humidities have increased to the mid-40s, with winds below 15 mph. Therefore, the Red Flag Warning was allowed to expire.
