Garfield County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garfield, Kay, Noble by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-10 22:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benson, Eddy, Towner by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Benson; Eddy; Towner WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Visibility reductions as low as 1/2 mile. * WHERE...Towner, Benson and Eddy Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BENSON COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Burlington, Camden by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Burlington; Camden A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL CAMDEN AND CENTRAL BURLINGTON COUNTIES At 550 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Willingboro to Lumberton to Atco, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Philadelphia International Airport gusted to 59 MPH with South Jersey Regional Airport gusted to 51 MPH. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Evesham, Willingboro, Medford, Lindenwold, Lumberton, Florence, Burlington, Bristol, Mount Holly, Berlin, Tabernacle, Shamong, Bordentown, Presidential Lakes Estates, Beverly, Chesilhurst, Pemberton, Wrightstown, Florence-Roebling and Atsion. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 5 and 7A. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 40 and 58. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Daniels, Dawson, Eastern Roosevelt, Prairie, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 16:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Daniels; Dawson; Eastern Roosevelt; Prairie; Richland; Sheridan; Wibaux WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Near blizzard conditions possible over sections of Sheridan and eastern portions of Roosevelt county through 700 pm MDT. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills as low as zero.
DANIELS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Mono WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Wind prone areas could see gusts exceed 60 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Mono County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 2 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds and dry conditions may result in a period of localized critical fire conditions, so avoid activities that may spark a fire.
MONO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bucks, Montgomery, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bucks; Montgomery; Philadelphia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR CAMDEN...NORTH CENTRAL GLOUCESTER...BURLINGTON...EASTERN MONTGOMERY...SOUTHEASTERN BUCKS AND NORTHEASTERN PHILADELPHIA COUNTIES At 542 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Northeast Philadelphia to Marlton to near Sicklerville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Camden, Cherry Hill, Bensalem, Evesham, Mount Laurel, Willingboro, Voorhees, Medford, Glassboro, Lindenwold, Lumberton, Florence, Bellmawr, Burlington, Bristol, Mount Holly, Riverside, Berlin and Palmyra. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 3 and 7A. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 355 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 24 and 40. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 28 and 58. Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 40 and 44. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cass, Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Cass; Ransom; Richland; Sargent WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Visibility reductions as low as 1/2 mile. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Polk, Lake Of The Woods, North Beltrami, North Clearwater by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: East Polk; Lake Of The Woods; North Beltrami; North Clearwater WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Visibility reductions as low as 1/2 mile. * WHERE...Lake Of The Woods, North Beltrami, North Clearwater and East Polk Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hartford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed. Target Area: Hartford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Hartford and south central Hampden Counties through 645 PM EDT At 550 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Litchfield, or 8 miles southwest of Torrington, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed branches. Locations impacted include Hartford, New Britain, West Hartford, Bristol, Manchester, East Hartford, Enfield, Southington, Glastonbury, Newington, Windsor, Agawam, Wethersfield, South Windsor, Farmington, Simsbury, Bloomfield, Berlin, Rocky Hill and Avon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 18:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mercer; Middlesex; Somerset THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL MERCER...SOUTHEASTERN SOMERSET AND MIDDLESEX COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Gregory, Yankton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bon Homme; Charles Mix; Gregory; Yankton WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The strongest winds are behind us, but gusts of 30-40 mph will linger into mid-evening before dropping off further overnight.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 10:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM EDT Thursday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 18.2 feet. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fremont; Harrison; Mills; Monona; Montgomery; Page; Pottawattamie; Shelby WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Wind speeds have diminished below advisory levels, and will continue to decrease tonight. Thus, the wind advisory will be allowed to expire.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 18:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Nobles; Pipestone; Rock HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The strongest winds are behind us, but gusts of 30-40 mph will linger into mid-evening before dropping off further overnight.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 16:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Shasta County through 545 PM PDT At 456 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Palo Cedro, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Eastern Redding, Palo Cedro, Shingletown, Millville and Inwood. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Barnes, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Grand Forks, Griggs by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Barnes; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Steele; Traill; Western Walsh County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Visibility reductions as low as 1/2 mile. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue to slowly diminish through the evening hours. However, gusts of 40 mph and higher are no longer expected. It will remain breezy with gusts of 25 to 30 mph into Friday morning.
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Blaine, west central Caribou, northeastern Oneida, southeastern Bannock, southern Power, northwestern Franklin and northeastern Cassia Counties through 745 PM MDT At 613 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Cold Water Rest Area, or 15 miles southwest of Neeley, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include McCammon, Downey, Arimo, Rockland, Cold Water Rest Area, Fort Hall Bannock Peak, Virginia, Pauline, Massacre Rocks, Mink Creek Pass, Hawkins Reservoir, Daniels Reservoir, Arbon and Malad Pass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida, Lyon, O'Brien by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 18:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Ida; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The strongest winds are behind us, but gusts of 30-40 mph will linger into mid-evening before dropping off further overnight.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA

