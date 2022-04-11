Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garfield, Kay, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bucks; Montgomery; Philadelphia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR CAMDEN...NORTH CENTRAL GLOUCESTER...BURLINGTON...EASTERN MONTGOMERY...SOUTHEASTERN BUCKS AND NORTHEASTERN PHILADELPHIA COUNTIES At 542 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Northeast Philadelphia to Marlton to near Sicklerville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Camden, Cherry Hill, Bensalem, Evesham, Mount Laurel, Willingboro, Voorhees, Medford, Glassboro, Lindenwold, Lumberton, Florence, Bellmawr, Burlington, Bristol, Mount Holly, Riverside, Berlin and Palmyra. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 3 and 7A. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 355 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 24 and 40. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 28 and 58. Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 40 and 44. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
