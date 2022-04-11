ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pursuit of stolen vehicle suspect ends in crash

By Hope Sloop
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO – A pursuit involving a suspected stolen vehicle ended in a crash Saturday, authorities said.

Deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle about 8:45 a.m. near Murray Ridge Road, sheriff’s Lt. Bill Munsch said in a news release. According to Munsch, the vehicle’s driver, 25-year-old Jamie Bender, failed to stop, prompting a pursuit that traveled roughly four miles in a span of about five minutes.

Bender reportedly drove southbound on Interstate 15 before exiting at El Cajon Boulevard and continuing through city streets. The chase ended when the driver struck a vehicle at the intersection of 35th Avenue and Orange Avenue, Munsch said.

Bender was arrested and booked into the Las Colinas Detention Facility in Santee. Bender was facing multiple felony charges, including for the theft of the vehicle and bail was set at $100,000.

The driver of the vehicle hit was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Munsch said two other vehicles and a public utility box also were damaged.

