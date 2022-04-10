ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

No. 7 Texas takes the series over No. 23 TCU with a 7-3 victory

By Cj Mumme
 4 days ago
No. 7 Texas took down No. 23 TCU 7-3 in Sunday’s rubber match behind three-hit performances from Silas Adrion and Austin Todd. Ivan Melendez added a home run and three RBI in the win.

Texas created separation in the bottom half of the seventh inning with two-out base hits from Doug Hodo and Ivan Melendez. This gave the Longhorns some much-needed breathing room down the stretch.

Lucas Gordan gave the Horns another solid start in his newfound Sunday role. The lefty allowed two runs in 5.2 innings pitched, scattering five hits and only walking one.

The Texas bullpen took care of business the rest of the way. Travis Stehle, Justin Eckhardt and Coy Cobb combined for 3.1 innings of one-run ball to cap off the ball game.

With the victory, Texas moves to 24-10 overall and 5-4 in Big 12 conference play.

GAINESVILLE, FL
