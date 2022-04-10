ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

WATCH: Texas ex Ty Madden dazzles in professional debut

By Cj Mumme
 4 days ago
Ty Madden is picking up right where he left off in college and is terrorizing opposing hitters in the professional ranks.

The former Longhorn ace made his first career minor league start on Sunday with the Western Michigan Whitecaps. The Whitecaps are the High-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

Madden settled down quickly after surrendering a leadoff home run. The power righty hit 99 mph with his fastball to end the first inning with a strikeout.

Ty was in total command of the game from that moment on. Madden finished his outing totaling four innings pitched, just one hit, one run and one walk. He flashed his vintage high spin rate fastball and wipeout slider to tally six strikeouts on the afternoon.

Madden had an All-American season for the Longhorns in 2021. He guided the Horns to and Big 12 championship and College World Series appearance.

